Ex-Westinghouse executive becomes third person to plead guilty in VC Summer nuclear fiasco

A few months before South Carolina’s decade-long nuclear construction project collapsed, two companies in charge of the $9 billion venture spun a brazen lie, prosecutors told a federal judge June 10.

It was February 2017, and after years of budget overruns, supply chain problems and reactor design revisions, the lead contractor of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant construction project, Westinghouse Electric, had remarkably good news for the plant’s owners: All was well.

The two reactors, expected to provide electricity to millions of South Carolinians for decades to come, would both be completed by December 2020, Westinghouse officials reported in a closed-door meeting. That date was crucial, as it meant the reactors would be online in time to qualify for $1.4 billion in federal tax credits that were seen as necessary to offset the venture’s gargantuan costs.

Executives with the project’s majority owner, Cayce-based S.C. Electric and Gas, knew better than to believe Westinghouse's rosy projections, Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday asserted Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in Columbia. SCE&G had seen reports of lagging productivity, soaring costs and other issues that ensured the reactors couldn’t be completed on time.

Yet, shortly after the Feb. 14 meeting, SCE&G gleefully relayed Westinghouse’s overly optimistic projections in a financial disclosure to investors and the public. It was a message of confidence, and a lie, that kept the project alive, if only for five more months, as SCE&G continued to charge ratepayers millions of dollars each month for the doomed construction effort.

And Thursday, an executive at the center of that falsehood pleaded guilty to federal charges in the ongoing criminal investigation into the project’s failure.

Carl Churchman, Westinghouse’s top official on the ground at V.C. Summer from 2015-17, attended the Feb. 14 meeting and personally relayed the faulty projections to executives of SCE&G and its partner on the project, Santee Cooper.

Thursday morning, the former vice president of Westinghouse pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators. He admitted that when an FBI agent asked him about the February 2017 meeting, he claimed to have no role in relaying the false projections to the owners.

"That interaction with the agent was a head fake," one that investigators eventually snuffed out after uncovering emails and other documents that detailed Churchman's direct involvement, Holliday said.

Churchman, who now lives in Utah, faces a $250,000 fine and five years in prison. That sentence could be reduced if he continues to cooperate as a witness against other V.C. Summer leaders.

"Mr. Churchman is a key witness for us," Holliday told Judge Mary Geiger Lewis. "We view this as a preamble to the case. There's more to come."

Churchman becomes the third executive to plead guilty in the state-and-federal V.C. Summer investigation. He joins SCE&G CEO Kevin Marsh and chief operating officer Steve Byrne, who each admitted to defrauding their utility’s ratepayers as they wrongfully kept the doomed project going.

Now, prosecutors have three star witnesses at their disposal as they continue to investigate what is widely considered the largest business failure in South Carolina history. Ratepayers of both SCE&G — which was sold to Virginia-based Dominion Energy — and Santee Cooper remain on the hook to pay billions of dollars more on their power bills in the coming decades as the two utilities pay off their V.C. Summer debt.

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina have made clear they intend on charging more Westinghouse executives for the lead contractor's role in the project's failure. The investigation does not appear to target anyone from Santee Cooper, V.C. Summer's minority owner, which played a more limited role in managing the project.

“This guilty plea shows that the investigation into the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle did not end with the former SCANA executives,” Acting United States Attorney Rhett DeHart said in a statement after the hearing. “We are committed to seeing this case through and holding all individual and corporate wrongdoers accountable.”

Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy a month after the February 2017 meeting and emerged from it in August 2018, has declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The project was an effort to build two new nuclear reactors at the existing one-reactor V.C. Summer power plant in Fairfield County, which was jointly owned by SCE&G and Santee Cooper. The project was costly and carried huge financial risks, so SCE&G persuaded state lawmakers to pass a law — the infamous 2007 Base Load Review Act — that allowed them to charge ratepayers for the reactors while they were under construction.

The law guaranteed SCE&G's 700,000 electric customers would have to pay for the project, even if it was never completed. It also created perverse incentives for SCE&G to keep the project alive and shifted nearly all the utility's financial risk for the mammoth venture to its ratepayers.

Previously, if a power plant construction project failed, the utility's investors — not its customers — ate the costs.

If they needed any more incentive to keep the project going, SCE&G's executives were rewarded each year with millions of dollars in pay and bonuses tied to their supposed good work at V.C. Summer. Now, after pleading guilty to defrauding customers, they may have to repay some of that compensation.