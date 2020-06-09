Ex-SCE&G official will cooperate as witness in criminal probe of failed VC Summer project

The former second-in-command at South Carolina Electric and Gas has agreed to cooperate as a witness in the federal investigation into potential criminal wrongdoing during the failed construction of a $9 billion nuclear power plant.
Former SCE&G chief operating officer Steve Byrne also could have to forfeit up to $1 million in pay and bonuses he earned from his "criminal conduct as an executive officer" for the now-defunct Cayce-based utility, according to court filings made public Tuesday.
Those terms are part of a deal with prosecutors in which Byrne agreed to plead guilty to defrauding SCE&G's more than 731,000 electric customers. The utility raised its electric rates nine times over the course of a decade to pay for a massive expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, charging its customers nearly $2 billion in advance for two nuclear reactors that were never finished.
Byrne, who directly oversaw the project, is pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, a charge that carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His punishment could be tougher if he fails to cooperate or is caught lying to prosecutors.
News of Byrne's upcoming guilty plea was first reported Monday, but more documents with new details about the plea agreement were made public Tuesday.
The charge against Byrne is the first to emerge from a three-year investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina into the project's sudden collapse. Filings allege Byrne and other unnamed executives misled investors, regulators and the public about the project's many flaws, hiding damaging documents and reports and providing rosy projections of the construction's progress before it was abandoned in July 2017.
Only in the months after the project's cancellation did the public learn about the supply chain problems, incomplete construction schedules, insufficient designs, budget overruns, and construction site dysfunction that had hampered the V.C. Summer venture for years.
"The members of the conspiracy's actions and the associated cover-up allowed the project to continue until the contractor went bankrupt and the project was abandoned, resulting in billions of dollars of loss," U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy wrote in charging Byrne.
The unfinished project is one of the largest business failures in the history of South Carolina. Customers and investors lost billions of dollars, more than 5,000 construction workers lost their jobs, and the state lost one of its largest homegrown companies. SCE&G went into a tailspin as the stock price of its parent company, SCANA Corp., cratered. The company eventually was sold to Virginia-based power giant Dominion Energy, which quickly renamed it Dominion Energy South Carolina.
Dominion plans to charge those ratepayers another $2.3 billion over the next 20 years as it pays off the remaining V.C. Summer debt.
The company has cooperated with the criminal investigation since reaching an agreement with investigators in December 2018, according to filings made public Tuesday. Dominion won't be charged as part of the V.C. Summer investigation, prosecutors wrote.
"We have no further comment regarding this matter or the investigation," Dominion spokesman Ryan Frazier told The Post and Courier.
Byrne's attorney has not responded to The Post and Courier's request for comment.
In court filings this week, the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina made clear it isn't stopping with Byrne.
Prosecutors refer to two unnamed SCE&G officials as "PERSON A" and "PERSON B" in written filings that cite their bonuses from the project and quote the executives' written testimony to state utility regulators.
A Post and Courier review of previous written testimony confirms the two executives mentioned in the filings are former company CEOs Kevin Marsh and Jimmy Addision.
Marsh and Byrne retired from the company at the end of 2018. Addison, then the chief financial officer, stayed on as CEO until Dominion took over.
In a statement Monday, U.S. Attorney McCoy declined to comment further on Byrne's case.
"However," he wrote, "the U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to protect the citizens of South Carolina from all crimes, be they violent or economic."
In his previous job as a state lawmaker, McCoy led the special S.C. House committee that was formed in 2017 to investigate the project's failure. The Charleston Republican was highly critical of the SCE&G executives who testified before that committee.
Now, the V.C. Summer matter has become McCoy's first high-profile case since he was named U.S. Attorney for South Carolina in late March.
As part of the plea deal, which was reached on May 21 and made public this week, Byrne agreed "to be fully truthful and forthright with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies by providing full, complete and truthful information about all criminal activities about which he has knowledge."
He also could be made to testify before any grand jury used in the investigation and any criminal trial that stems from the probe.
Prosecutors could claw back about one-third of the $3.4 million in bonuses Byrne earned during the course of the V.C. Summer project.
"The amount of forfeiture does not represent the actual or intended loss amount of the conspiracy," McCoy wrote.
The filings state that SCANA paid its investors more than $2.5 billion in dividends over the course of the project. More than $520 million of that money came directly from rate hikes charged to the utility's customers for the V.C. Summer project.