A Charleston-based clean energy technology company has raised $6 million from a group of investors that includes a former National Basketball Association commissioner.
Palmetto Clean Technology Inc. said Tuesday that it will use the proceeds to help expand the reach of its core sales product.
Marketed under the brand name Alchemy, the software is designed to help solar energy firms "streamline the selling process by giving agents the ability to generate custom proposals in less than 30 minutes and by brokering access to industry leading financing, policy insights, installation services and fulfillment," Palmetto founder and CEO Chris Kemper said in a written statement.
"As Alchemy drives distribution, in time, we expect our brand will become the go-to source for consumer utility savings across the country and beyond,” Kemper added.
The King Street Extension company's latest financing round was led by Greycroft, a venture-capital firm with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Other investors include Lerer Hippeau, Box Group and NBA commissioner emeritus David Stern, who retired as the league's top executive in 2014.
“In today’s political climate, it has become clear that it will be the burden of business and the populace to make clean energy a priority,” Stern said.
Palmetto estimated it has structured, financed and developed solar and other clean-energy projects in 22 countries since it was founded nine years ago. It now focuses exclusively on the residential market in North America..
“We’ve reached an inflection point in the renewable market where transitioning to solar can create immediate cost savings for homeowners with no cash outlay,” Greycroft principal Will Szczerbiak said. “Palmetto’s solutions enable distribution at scale via a large network of solar dealers, and by delivering a best in class experience to homeowners, Palmetto is positioning itself to power the world’s transition to a clean energy future.”