Ex-Charleston economist turned swindler Al Parish freed from prison 11 years early

A former Charleston Southern University economist and business professor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a $66 million investment fraud in 2007 was freed from federal prison after a judge shaved more than 11 years off his original sentence.

Al Parish left Butner Correctional Institute in North Carolina on March 24, according to information posted on the Bureau of Prisons website.

His release after nearly 13 years in federal custody followed a court ruling last week that found he qualified for a “compassionate" release based on myriad health ailments and newly disclosed COVID-19 incarceration guidelines for ailing inmates.

Parish, 63, will serve the next three years in a supervised program. He was originally sentenced to a 24⅓-year term, which would have likely been cut to 21 years based on credit he earned for good behavior, according to U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel.

In a March 17 ruling, Gergel wrote that the onetime "Economan" met the legal threshold for a compassionate release after a "rather involved procedural history dating from the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The decision went against the Department of Justice. Through the U.S. Attorney's office, the nation's law enforcement agency had maintained for nearly a year that Parish was not an "appropriate candidate" for a compassionate release, though it recently acknowledged that he met the qualifications.

The U.S. Attorney's office for South Carolina had no comment, a spokesman said earlier this week.

In two previous rulings, Gergel sided with the government and rejected Parish's requests to go free. He changed his position after the Justice Department last month disclosed for the first time "internal guidance" about prisoners and COVID-19, based on information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The directive said that a federal inmate who demonstrates "one" of the risk factors that the CDC flagged and is "definitively" at "greater risk of severe illness ... presents an extraordinary and compelling reason for compassionate release ... even if that condition in ordinary times would not allow for compassionate release," Gergel wrote.

Mount Pleasant attorney Cameron Blazer, who represents Parish, said she could not comment publicly about the case when contacted earlier this week.

Parish was a high-profile Ph.D-trained CSU economist and business forecaster with a penchant for flashy clothes and collectible pens. He was charged in April 2007 for engineering a $66 million investment scam that claimed nearly 600 victims.

He pleaded guilty in federal court in October 2007 to two counts of fraud and was later sentenced to 292 months by Judge David Norton, one of Gergel's colleagues at the Four Corners of Law in downtown Charleston.

Gergel said he weighed the seriousness of the crimes and the victims in his decision.

He noted that Parish presided over "a massive financial swindle in which he converted funds of hundreds of his clients in his investment business to support a lavish lifestyle. These funds included the life savings or retirees and college funds for his clients' children. ... These factors support a significant period of incarceration."

He said he balanced that against Parish's medical history and the amount of time already served.

Parish has been trying without success to have his term at Butner reduced for years, mostly by citing legal technicalities related to his sentencing.

He tried again last April 10, arguing that the coronavirus that was spreading through the prison system was putting his life at risk.

Parish, who later contracted COVID-19, has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease and obesity, among other ailments. He uses a walker, and he had been housed in Butner's medical center in a minimal security setting before he was released.

The Bureau of Prisons has described his condition as "unstable, complex chronic care," Gergel said.

All of those factors, "exacerbated by his advancing age, makes it highly probable that he faces a progressing declining health status in an institutional setting and would not survive" even if he was released after 21 years in prison, when he'd be 71, the judge said.

Gergel also was swayed by the government's recent acknowledgment that Parish qualified for an early release under the newly disclosed CDC guidelines.

According to the ruling, Parish was a model prisoner, with no documented disciplinary infractions at Butner, where his fellow inmates included the notorious Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff.

"He has taken and completed over 150 academic courses while he has been incarcerated. ... He poses no meaningful threat to public safety," Gergel wrote.

The ruling reduced the original sentence to time served. Parish's release would be revoked and he'd be sent back to prison is he violates the court-imposed conditions or if he resumes any criminal activity.

He is expected to stay in North Carolina and live with his family north of Raleigh. His computer usage will be limited, and his financial transactions will be monitored.

Also, the terms of his release require Parish to start paying down about $63 million in court-ordered restitution to his victims in $500 monthly installments within 60 days.