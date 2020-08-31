Ex-CEO of Charleston tech firm will be paid until mid-2022

It pays to be the CEO of a publicly traded technology company, and it also pays to leave one.

Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus Inc. announced a leadership shakeup early last week, with finance chief Stephen Swad replacing Ray August in the corner office.

Afterward, the firm disclosed the terms of August's exit package. He'll receive 18 months of his base salary, which was $525,000 last year, starting with his termination date of Jan. 1, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Benefitfocus said it was treating his departure as "termination without cause."

"Mr. August’s termination was not related to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices," it stated.

He'll also receive a portion of his bonus for this year, among other benefits, according to the filing. August is staying with Benefitfocus as special adviser to the CEO until Jan. 1, a job that calls for at least 10 hours of work a week.

Swad, meanwhile, received a raise on his base salary of roughly $155,000, to $475,000.

It isn't unusual for a departing CEO to receive an exit package under their employment agreements, though their terms vary.

When the CEO of Salesforce, the software giant based in Indianapolis, left the company in February, he only received his salary through the end of May.

Should another C-suite on Daniel Island be vacated, Michael Gianoni, the CEO of Blackbaud Inc., would receive his salary for 24 months, according to his employment agreement.