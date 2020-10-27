Event to bring local CEOs, female leaders outside SC together virtually this week

A Charleston nonprofit is preparing to host its second annual event with an all-female lineup of guests, this time billed as an "epic virtual gathering of women across the country."

Across a day and half of sessions starting Friday evening, Women Rising will feature 23 speakers on subjects including female leadership in business, the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, the role of women in social justice movements and projections for a "post-COVID-19 world."

The conference is hosted by and will benefit the Sophia Institute, a Charleston-based nonprofit with offices on Broad Street that describes itself as a "center for learning" with programs that "foster the rise of the feminine."

Last year's Women Rising event — the organization's first — ran for one more day than this year's event and featured activities like a welcome reception and an architectural and garden tour downtown.

How to Participate Registration for WOMEN RISING! will be open until noon on the first day of the event, Oct. 30. A special rate of $125 is being offered, and participants under 30 can pay a reduced rate of $75. Tickets can be purchased at thesophiainstitute.org/events/women-rising/.

Like so many events in 2020, the pandemic has limited how participants will be able to interact this time around. Discussions with other attendees will mostly be confined to networking sessions when people will be placed in randomly-selected virtual breakout rooms of five or six people.

But the new format has allowed them more freedom in seeking out speakers and participants, said the event chair, Sandy Morckel.

"There are no geographic boundaries," she said of the virtual version.

The majority of people signing up are in the Charleston area, since that is where promotion has been focused, but Morckel said they've seen signups from other parts of the country, and they had to adjust the form on their website for credit card payments after they started to get some international inquiries.

Speakers such as Elizabeth Lesser of the Omega Institute in New York and Dr. Gail Christopher, head of the National Collaborative for Health Equity in Washington, D.C., will give their presentations from hundreds of miles away from Charleston.

Short sessions like an appearance from the author Sue Monk Kidd and a mixed-drink tutorial with Johnnie Caldwell and Taneka Reaves of the Charleston blog The Cocktail Bandits and will be sprinkled in around the event's core hour-long discussions.

A panel on Saturday will bring together female executives, three of whom are in the Palmetto State: Carolyn Sawyer, founder and head of the Columbia-based Tom Sawyer Company; Rita Scott, who managed the local CBS affiliate and Anita Zucker, chief executive of the InterTech Group in North Charleston.

Just one of the event's eight main sessions references the COVID-19 pandemic in its description, but Morckel said the health crisis will also be discussed during the CEO panel, which will be moderated by Post and Courier publisher P.J. Browning.

Women are particularly affected by the recession brought on by the pandemic, economists have found. Job losses are greater in sectors where women's employment is more concentrated, like hospitality and health care, and women have been leaving the labor force at higher rates than men this year.

Women Rising starts Friday at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Registrants will be able to view all recordings of the sessions after the event.

Tickets are being sold at a reduced rate of $75 for attendees who are under 30 years old to encourage younger participants, and scholarships will be available, regardless of age.

If someone wants to attend but can't afford the registration fee, organizers "don't want that to be a barrier," Morckel said.