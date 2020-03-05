Even tighter labor market, more growth for Charleston in 2020, forecast predicts

Despite global and national economic uncertainties that hung over the week, Charleston business leaders talked job growth, record-breaking airport traffic and increased port activity as they looked to the year ahead.

Members of the local business community gathered at Trident Technical College on Wednesday for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's annual regional forecast.

The predictions don't take into account potential impacts from the spread of coronavirus which, as of midday Thursday, had infected more than 90,000 people worldwide.

It's still unclear what the economic impact will look like in the Charleston region, said Jacki Renegar, director of the chamber's Center for Business Research, though she predicted the disruptions may be confined to the first half of the year.

Pent-up demand could then get key indicators up to or over the levels they're predicting, she said.

But if the virus isn't contained, that could mean a global recession and a severe economic downturn in the U.S., said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial.

Piegza, who addressed a room full of Charleston-area business leaders at Wednesday's conference, pointed to "structural challenges" already present in the U.S. economy before the outbreak.

"Independent of the coronavirus, the U.S. economy was already increasingly fragile, unable to withstand any kind of external shock," she said.

It was a notably different tone from the chamber's 2019 outlook conference when economist Elliot Eisenberg started his presentation with a slide that declared in bold letters, "The economy is OK."

2020 Economic Forecast In its annual forecast, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce predicted likely year-over-year changes from 2019 to 2020 for some key economic indicators in the region: Labor force: +2%

+2% Employment: +2.5%

+2.5% Attractions: +0.3%

+0.3% Residential units sold: +1%

+1% Retail sales: +1.9%

+1.9% Single family permits: +0.5%

+0.5% Port activity: +4.3%

+4.3% Airport: +8%

+8% RevPAR: -1% Source: Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Economic Outlook Forecast 2020-2021

Piegza pointed to one indicator that's been touted as a sign of a strong economy — the low national unemployment rate — and addressed some "red flags" that aren't clear in that figure.

The national joblessness rate of 3.6 percent does not include people who are no longer looking for work. If those on the sidelines are added in, that number looks more like 8 percent, she said.

A rising rate of disability, climbing costs for childcare and an aging population have all contributed to declines in labor participation, Piegza said.

South Carolina has one of the lowest joblessness rates in the country, but it also has one of the worst labor participation rates.

On a local level, labor participation actually exceeds national averages. For the last few years, the labor participation rate has been about 65.5 percent, compared to 63 percent in the U.S. and about 58 percent statewide.

The business community is trying to increase that rate, too, Renegar said, particularly among young workers.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Initiatives like apprenticeship programs for high school students have helped grow the percentage of 16 to 19-year-olds who are working.

The Charleston region's labor force is projected to grow by 2 percent, and the number of employed workers is expected to increase by 2.5 percent in 2020, leaving the unemployment rate at just 2 percent.

That's even lower than the average unemployment rate of 2.5 percent the region saw in 2019.

With that further tightening of the labor market, being able to align available talent with the skills local businesses need will continue to be one of the region's main challenges, said Alan Shao, dean of the College of Charleston's School of Business.

"Keep sending us your business skill needs," Shao said.

Another continued challenge, the forecast notes, is ensuring that Charleston-area residents have housing options they can afford.

The average sale price of a home in the Charleston region rose again last year to nearly $366,000. Demand is expected to increase home prices again in 2020, bringing the average cost to about $370,000, according to the forecast.

Renegar pointed to a trend that's appeared in the last few years: From 2016 to 2018, median household incomes in the region climbed by 14 percent, while median home prices went up by 11 percent.

In previous years, the opposite was true. Home prices in the Charleston area were growing at faster rates than household incomes.

The forecast again projected that 2020 will be the year Charleston International Airport exceeds the five million passenger mark for the first time, a prediction that was also included in last year's outlook.

Activity at the Port of Charleston, which exceeded the estimate the chamber made last year, is expected to grow by another 4.3 percent.

Retail sales were flat last year compared to 2018, but are predicted grow modestly by just under 2 percent in 2020 as the 300,000 square feet of new retail space that was under construction in the region at the end of last year opens to consumers.

The only key indicator the chamber predicted will take a dip this year is the revenue generated per hotel room, which tends to decline slightly as the number of hotel rooms in the region grows.

That figure, known as RevPAR, is expected to go down by 1 percent as the Charleston area adds another 500 hotel rooms in 2020.