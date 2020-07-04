Escape to the great outdoors: Homes that celebrate outdoor living on a grand scale

Independence Day normally signals large crowds gathered to watch fireworks displays.
Historically, the Lowcountry’s landscape is dotted with celebratory displays – from downtown, to the beaches, waterways and parks -- we’ve oohed and ahhed to them. They lit up our skies on past July fourths.
A 2019 article in the Post and Courier by Liz Foster entitled “Where to find your July 4th fireworks, parades and parties in the Charleston area” listed many of them.
March of this year changed everything, as the pandemic changed our lives. Social distancing is part of our vernacular now, and large-scale celebrations have been put on hold.
With people staying home, we’ll all most likely see our skies light up again -- from our own backyards and our neighbor’s.
I thought it would be a nice time to escape. In this issue, we’ll take a peek inside – and out – of grand homes that bring taking it outside to a whole new level.
Back to nature in Kiawah
“Kiawah Island is the perfect community for buyers and/or families to enjoy outdoor activities due to the enormity of preserved open space and the range of activities this affords,” said Marla Rea of Kiawah Island Real Estate. “The island is about 10,000 acres, 10 miles long and 1.5 miles wide at its widest point. It has 10 miles of beach and over 30 miles of paved bike trails.”
Rea has sold vacation and second homes in the Berkshires and in Carmel and Pebble Beach in California. As a real estate professional for over 15 years, she vacationed on Kiawah Island, decided that home was on the island and became a full time resident.
Her listing at 340 Victory Bay Lane is an “updated take on traditional Southern coastal,” and it’s rich with outdoor living spaces and incredible views. Located on the intimate waterside neighborhood of Marsh Walk, the four-bedroom home lists for $2.895 million.
Marsh Walk is within the environmentally sensitive community of Ocean Park, a place where one would imagine as the ideal spot to blend nature with architecture in an aesthetically beautiful way. The home at 340 Victory Bay Lane is located on the island’s eastern tip-- as far from the mainland as it’s possible to run, bike, or drive, Rea said.
“The neighborhood is built on friendly walkability, where families and friends stroll along a marsh side ribbon park on their way to an oyster roast, a friend’s home for a BBQ, a pick-up game of soccer in the park or an adventure in the park’s treehouse,” said Rea. “The home is situated on a private .27-acre lot.”
Designed to connect with the natural landscape and shoreline, the ground levels provide additional living space. Rooms and walkways open onto expanses of the Lowcountry’s native plants and marsh views. Porches and terraces allow one to gaze out across the treetops.
“This home embraces the outdoors – front and back,” said Rea. “Its outdoor living spaces and rooms are open to nature. With large banks of windows framing serene views and an open floorplan – kitchen to dining to the living room -- which spills out to the outdoor area, the connection between indoors and outdoors is facilitated by tall ceilings, plenty of glass and channel breezes.
“It’s the perfect location for meals and other celebrations,” she said, referring to the home’s generously sized deck and outdoor grill area.
Crisp, bright white walls and ceilings against black-trimmed windows and lighting create a serene and modern vibe, with nature surrounding the home and visible from numerous windows.
The primary bedroom carries the same cool and bold black palette – restful, elegant and refined, with an ensuite bath flooded with natural light and grey and white hues.
The second floor of the home has a large media and game room that opens to a balcony with an outdoor fireplace. Think family get-togethers roasting s’mores after a game of ping pong or binge watching. There’s a rooftop balcony where one can take in all the layered landscape views that is Kiawah.
Rea commented that an “extra special surprise” of 340 Victory Bay Lane is the private master bedroom balcony that reaches out toward the marsh.
The home is steps away from The Marsh House, a gathering spot with infinity pool, outdoor fireplace, cocktail bar and grill. The Ocean Course (host of the 2021 PGA Championship), the ocean and the park are just beyond that. The GoKiawah Boat Club (with membership to Kiawah’s Island Club) is the place to reserve a boat or have a concierge arrange to have a member’s boat at the ready.
Though Kiawah Island’s usual Independence Day events are cancelled -- the patriotic bike parade, Independence Festival, sand sculpting contest, tie-dye party and fireworks display, the community has arranged a social distancing-friendly event for residents.
“This year, the Kiawah Island club will offer a star-spangled supper to go from Voysey’s, with menu concept by Chef Tom Colicchio,” Rea said.
***
Principal architects: Abby and Robby Lesslie, Cumulus Architecture + Design
Site design and landscape architecture: Sheila Wertimer and Cindy Cline, Wertimer + Cline
Daniel Island – Large scale living with acres of green space
Daniel Island has celebrated July 4 in the past with parades, concerts, park activities and fireworks displays over Smthye Lake, an eleven-acre lake, set in the middle of a 24-acre park. In 2019, these family-friendly activities happened over a two-day period. Though the tradition has changed for 2020, people on Daniel Island have plenty of wide-open green spaces to get out, social distance and wander.
“Daniel Island has over 400 acres of parks and green spaces, 23 miles of rivers and creeks and 25 miles of trails and paths,” said Ashley Severance, Managing Broker and founder of Atlantic Properties. “It is a wonderful place for families to enjoy the outdoors.”
Severance has lived in Boston, New York and Europe and developed a keen appreciation for architecture. After renovating a historic home in downtown Charleston and living there for a decade, she and her family decided to settle on Daniel Island.
Severance recently listed an estate-like home at 154 Balfour Drive that epitomizes the personality of Daniel Island. The seven-bedroom home which sits on over half an acre has over 9,400 square feet, overlooks Beresford Creek golf course and lists for $3.39 million.
“The Daniel Island Beresford Creek course was designed by Tom Fazio and is ranked as one of the top 50 real estate courses in the nation by Golfweek magazine,” Severance said. “154 Balfour Drive’s double lot is situated on the course and has a pathway near the home that allows you to walk to the club. Children can walk safely to the clubhouse for golf lessons or to grab a snack. With this home, the new owner will have a Social Membership which allows access to three restaurants and all social events.”
That club is the massive Daniel Island Club, which has over 65,000 square feet and a clubhouse that overlooks Beresford Creek. With dining options, resort-style pools, tennis courts, fitness facilities and social/recreational events for residents of Daniel Island, the home’s location offers easy access to these amenities. The Beresford Creek course opened in 2000 and is part of the luscious landscape of Daniel Island.
“This home is perfect for entertaining,” Severance explained. “The kitchen is open to the living room which opens to a private backyard and pool.”
Think holiday grilling via a spectacular custom outdoor kitchen by the pool, with an abundance of pool-side and porch seating and a beautifully manicured yard for games and family fireworks. A flat screen slides up from a cabinet near the outdoor kitchen area.
The architectural style lends itself to European influences while incorporating timeless traditional elements and finishes. From the generous front porch – with porch bed swing and seating -- to the entry through a massive glass, black trimmed door, the foyer is wide and inviting. An elegant staircase leads up to the second floor. The palette is grey and white with transitional design throughout in its finishes and décor. Curved doorways, large windows, coffered ceilings and French doors leading to outdoor spaces add an expansive, elegant dimension to the home.
The primary bedroom, with a recently renovated, ensuite bath and enormous closet, is off the great room. It has its own private covered porch with access to the deck and pool area. The grand-scale open concept kitchen, on the opposite side of the great room, has a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage, Bianca marble countertops, custom cabinets and separate butler’s pantry. Another guest suite is located on the first level and an elevator leads to the two upper levels.
The second floor comprises four bedrooms (two with ensuite baths), and a jack and jill bath. These spaces surround a central entertainment hub. The third floor has a bonus room, full bath and access to a covered porch. Tons of storage space are around its perimeter.
“The home was a Cook Bonner build and they extended the garage to connect it to the house,” Severance added. “In 2018, the owners added the pool, renovated the master bathroom and added an additional three-car garage and game room/theater room.”
The spacious game room includes a 120-inch retractable projection screen with built-in surround sound and motorized blackout shades. There’s also a a wet bar with a Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, Wolf microwave, dishwasher and icemaker.
The addition of the second-story, 2,400 square foot guest house is connected by a breezeway to the main home. Incorporating the architectural style of the home, it includes a spacious entertainment area, kitchenette, wine bath, full bath and media room with retractable projection screen. Mom or guests can have plenty of pampered privacy here.
Add access to the Lowcountry’s waterways and 154 Balfour ticks all the boxes, and then some.
“Daniel Island Park has a boat drop on Ralston Creek,” Severance said. “The Daniel Island Marina is nearby, located off Clements Ferry. The waterfront community is also a fun place to dock up while dining.”
***
Builder: Cook Bonner
Architect: Darryl Cobb
Landscape architect: Sheila Wertimer of Wertimer + Cline
***
Fourth of July Facts
• On July 4, 1776, Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence.
• Thomas Jefferson composed the declaration and John Adams was one of five committee members that helped.
• The first Fourth of July fireworks and celebration was in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777.
• The Fourth of July holiday is in remembrance of the United States’ independence from Britain.
• The most common symbol of the holiday is the American flag and the most common musical accompaniment to celebrations is the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
• In 1941, Independence Day became a paid federal holiday
• John Adams, who mistakenly thought July 2 was the day in which we would celebrate, wrote to his wife, Abigail, “The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival…solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
• Both Jefferson and Adams died on July 4, 1826.
Source: History.com.
***
