Escape from New York: Northern transplants giving Charleston population a boost

A lot of people want to leave New York, and many of them are making a beeline for the Lowcountry.

The Charleston Regional Development Alliance on Friday released its annual population update for the three-county area, with news that an average of 38 people are being added to the mix every day.

That includes eight births and 30 people moving in from elsewhere, the group said.

The No. 1 place from which new residents are coming? The New York-Newark, N.J., metropolitan area.

The flight from big-city life is in line with a recent poll that shows 44 percent of New Yorkers making at least a six-figure salary want to move, largely due to crime and high taxes. More than a third of those polled by the Siena College Research Institute said they plan to leave the Big Apple within two years.

A growing number of upscale homebuyers want to land in smaller markets, including Charleston, says Mansion Global, a luxury real estate listing site.

In July and August, 265 real estate deals closed for $1 million and up in Charleston, Mansion Global reports. That compares to 116 such transactions during the same period a year ago.

Ruthie Ravenel, with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty in Charleston, said the trend of urbanites looking to the Lowcountry has been going on for years, but has accelerated with the coronavirus. People want to replace the grime, subways and congestion with front porches, pools and big backyards, she said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"Many of the people I've had in my car tell me, 'We've been meaning to do this for years and, finally, we just decided to pull the trigger,'" Ravenel said, adding the area's barrier islands and downtown properties are attracting buyers despite a tight inventory of homes.

Charleston is big enough to give transplants a taste of city life without all the hassles, she said. And since telecommuters can work anywhere, many are gravitating to the coast, especially as the coronavirus has pushed them out of traditional offices.

"There will be an exit from major metros most affected by the virus when the dust settles," Ravenel said. "Charleston has been and remains a target secondary market with broad appeal to city dwellers across the country."

Census Bureau figures show the three-county Charleston region's population hit 802,000 in 2019 — a 1.8 percent increase over the previous year. The average daily number of new residents is up from 34 — 8 births, 24 relocations — a year ago.

While most of this year's top 10 originating locations for new residents are in the Carolinas, the list — in addition to New York — also included major cities like Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Chicago.

"Our community has been attracting talent from all over the world due to our diverse and growing economy over the past decade," said Jacki Renegar, the development alliance's director of research and business intelligence.

Renegar also pointed to the Charleston area's quality of life and outdoor activities, such as the beach, as reasons people from out of the area want to relocate to the Lowcountry.