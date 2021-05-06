ES Integrated buys $2.75M property for new operations center in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER – ES Integrated, a Charleston based business focused on environmental, industrial and construction services, finalized a deal on April 30 to purchase a site in Moncks Corner that will serve as the company’s primary field operations facility in the region.

ES Integrated ownership group, which is led by Michelle Lynch, purchased the 9.7-acre property, which features a 35,000-square foot multi-use structure, for $2.775 million.

The property is located at 1928-1930 Highway 52 and was acquired under the name Airport Business Park, LLC.

The site includes approximately 8 acres of laydown space and will be used for safety training, heavy equipment storage, project operations and administrative office support. ES Integrated recently leased a 1-acre site in North Charleston, but the company, which has about 150 employees, quickly outgrew the space.

“We have been in business close to 20 years, but our growth rate the past 5 years has been incredible” said ES Integrated President Michael Costa. “We needed a bigger property to accommodate our people and assets, and there are not a lot of affordable options for a property that size in Charleston County. We believe we have found the perfect spot to support current and future growth opportunities.”

The woman-owned company provides its clients with expertise by integrating environmental, construction, industrial, and safety services both in the commercial and federal sectors. The firm specializes in hazardous waste management and cleaning up contaminated properties. As a general contractor, the company works on horizonal and vertical construction and utility instillation.

Some of the ES Integrated clients include DAK Americas and Santee Cooper, the state-owned electric and water utility.

“Other firms might focus just on environmental or construction services, but what we offer is different because it provides an integrated service model that covers all those lines together and performs them under one streamlined organizational structure with expertise in each area,” Costa said.

Costa said about 60 field and operational staff employees will be based out of the new Moncks Corner facility, which opened on April 30.

“We think the new facility is in a perfect location for us because it’s closer to some of the industrial parks and industrial/commercial clients we support,” Costa said. “We also know this location will be more convenient to our clients and for a lot of our employees who live in that area. It allows us a quicker response time for our clients and a shorter commute for many of our employees.”

Costa said there are two undeveloped lots on the property, but no final decision had been made on the long-term use. The 35,000 square foot structure will be renovated and improved in the coming months.

“We’re just excited to be setting up our field operations facility out in Moncks Corner,” he said.

The property had been previously leased by VLS Recovery Services.