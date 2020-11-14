You have permission to edit this article.
Equestrian properties: Gorgeous wide open spaces on Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island and Bluffton

Special to the Post and Courier

Grimshaw exterior

he estate at 5827 Grimshaw Road on Johns Island has been specifically updated for equestrian use, with features such as a pasture, barn and horse arena. (Holcombe, Fair & Lane/Provided)

The home boasts 1,000 feet of frontage on Church Creek, but its location on deep water is hardly the property’s only amenity. Within view of the expansive front porch is a four-acre fenced horse pasture, adjacent to a four-stall barn. The ponds and waterways may galvanize attention, but don’t be fooled: this is horse country.

Grimshaw horses

Among the equine features at 5827 Grimshaw Road on Johns Island is a three-acre fenced pasture surrounded by woods, which helps horses on the property better weather storms. (Holcombe, Fair & Lane/Provided)

Located on the quiet west end of Johns Island, 5827 Grimshaw Road typifies the type of equestrian estates popular wherever adequate space is available in the Lowcountry. Although Johns Island has become a hub of horse activity thanks to the county-owned Mullet Hall Equestrian Center, the search for equestrian properties can take prospective buyers across the creek to Wadmalaw Island, down the coast to Bluffton, and beyond.

Huger Sinkler

Sinkler

“This property has been specifically improved for equestrian use,” said Huger Sinkler II of Holcombe, Fair & Lane, which is listing the Grimshaw Road estate. “The pasture is very protected with surrounding woods, and horses have weathered several storms on the property over the years. The established horse arena has special footing constructed with quick-draining shell sand, similar to the footing at Mullet Hall. The property also has an established two-mile trail system that has secure enough footing for cross-country jumping.”

Grimshaw 3

5827 Grimshaw Road is an equestrian estate located on Johns Island, which is has become a hub of horse activity thanks to expansive available properties and the presence of the county-owned Mullet Hall Equestrian Center. (Holcombe, Fair & Lane/Provided)

Although the closest many tourists may come to Charleston’s equine history is a carriage ride, horses have long had a place in the Lowcountry landscape. Thoroughbred racing was established in Charleston by the 1730s, with one popular track located at what now is Hampton Park. Polo, steeplechase, hunting and other equine activities followed, fueled by wealthy landowners who raised horses not for work, but for riding pleasure.

Horse barn grimshaw

A four-stall horse barn is one of the many features at 5827 Grimshaw Road, a 66-acre equestrian estate located on Johns Island. (Holcombe, Fair & Lane/Provided)
Grimshaw 5

The equestrian estate at 5827 Grimshaw Road on Johns Island features numerous decks, porches and piazzas which provide sweeping views of adjacent Church Creek. (Holcombe, Fair & Lane/Provided)

Now horse stables span the breadth of the Charleston area, from Awendaw and the Francis Marion National Forest to Hollywood and Ravenel. On Wadmalaw and Johns islands in particular—home to over two dozen barns between them—the area’s equine legacy is particularly apparent. At 1168 Pilot Boy Landing in the Martins Point area of Wadmalaw Island, large fields abut a four-bedroom home that sits on more than three acres and overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway.

Caroline Wyche McLean

McLean

“Depending on the size of the property, owners may enjoy having one or more horses,” said Caroline Wyche McLean of Carolina One Real Estate, which is listing the Pilot Boy Landing home. “They may notice other residents riding in the Martins Point community.”

An equine infrastructure

According to a 2019 study conducted by the University of South Carolina, the economic impact of the equine industry in the Palmetto State has nearly quadrupled over the past 14 years. It now contributes nearly $2 billion and 29,000 jobs annually to the state’s economy. Warm climate and optimal soil conditions have helped foster the development of racehorse training, showing, trail riding, and other equine activities.

The state as of 2019 was home to 73,600 horses—the overwhelming majority of them used for competition or for pleasure. The equine industry “plays a critical role in South Carolina’s identity and economy,” said Simon Holland, a professor at USC’s College of Hospitality, Research and Sport Management, and the lead researcher in the study.

The Retreat

The Retreat is located in the 20,000+ resort community of Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. World acclaimed since its inception in 2004, owners in Palmetto Bluff enjoy access to all that the resort offers including miles of inland waterways. A two-bedroom, three bath guest house with pool was built in 2017. (Live Water Properties/Provided).
That impact is evident in a community like Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, which in addition to its 600 current home sites also features a large and interconnected equestrian infrastructure. Everything was constructed with the horses and their owners in mind: the 173-acre farm, the sparkling stables, the owners’ lodge, the two outdoor arenas (one covered), the paddocks with running sheds, the cross-country courses. There are hunts in-season, and even a polo field on the drawing board.

Jane Brown

Brown

“Originally, this was (populated by) second-home buyers, but over the years and especially with Covid, there are many permanent residences now,” said Jane Brown, who is listing several home sites within Palmetto Bluff for Live Water Properties. “Many people winter with their personal horses here, even if they move them west or north for the summer. One new owner even has a large facility with a training track for his young race horses.”

Palmetto Bluff horse kids

Built with horse lovers in mind, the Palmetto Bluff community in Bluffton features an expansive equestrian infrastructure which includes stables, paddocks, horse arenas, and numerous riding trails. (Live Water Properties/Provided)

Some of Palmetto Bluff’s neighborhoods, such as Wilson Hayfields and Camp Eight, feature homes with lots as large as 16 acres, with paddocks and easy access to the community’s trail system. The Palmetto Bluff equestrian center is separately gated with its own staff and security, and access is allowed only to horse owners or those they grant permission to. Youth and adult riding programs are robust, and the community’s trails crisscross a maritime forest bedecked with stands of pine and oak.

Palmetto bluff 2

Currently comprising about 600 homes with an ultimate buildout of 2,000, Palmetto Bluff sits amid a 20,000-acre maritime forest ideal for exploration on horseback. (Live Water Properties/Provided)

“Bluffton seems to have a very active equestrian community,” Brown said, “but Palmetto Bluff is in a class of its own.”

Horses, and more

Unlike many standalone equine estates, Palmetto Bluff is a community with a planned ultimate buildout of 4,000 homes on 20,000 acres off the May River and S.C. Highway 46. With homes ranging from $1 million to $10 million, the development also features a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, seven swimming pools, sport shooting activities, tennis and pickleball courts, a croquet green, a fitness center as well as restaurants and shops.

Even those who love horses, after all, can’t be in the saddle all the time. On Wadmalaw Island, the home at 1168 Pilot Boy Landing includes a private deepwater dock with a 16,000-pound boat lift, so residents can experience the natural surroundings and abundant wildlife from the water. Located 17 minutes from the intersection of Maybank Highway and Main Road on Johns Island, the home also includes two screened porches and two columned piazzas for taking in the sweeping views.

Pilot Boy house

The home at 1168 Pilot Boy Landing sits in the Martins Point area of Wadmalaw Island, which is dotted by several horse farms and crisscrossed by numerous riding trails. (Carolina One Real Estate/Provided)

“It’s a place where water quality, open spaces and wildlife habit are protected,” McLean said. “Residents appreciate the majestic oaks, the wildlife, the nature trails, the boat access to the Wadmalaw River, and their own private saltwater fishing pond preserve. Properties are spaced, however you have neighbors nearby—the perfect balance.”

On Johns Island, the property at 5827 Grimshaw Road also includes a 13-acre private lake, along with a boat landing for mid- to high tides, and a deepwater dock that offers easy access to fishing, shrimping, or other riverine activities. The property includes a large shed, a studio apartment over a three-car garage, and a 5,700-square-foot brick main house with a spacious sunroom overlooking the water.

Pilot boy 2

ocated on Wadmalaw Island, the home at 1168 Pilot Boy Landing sits on more than three acres and is easily capable of accommodating residents who own horses. (Carolina One Real Estate/Provided)

Twelve miles from Mullet Hall and five miles from a shopping center at the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road, the 66-acre estate affords residents a rural feel with nearby amenities. And its zoning allows the property to be subdivided. “It actually sets up well for a family compound or a low-density rural development,” Sinkler said.

The popularity of horses in the Charleston area is evident almost any weekend afternoon at Mullet Hall, where dozens of girls and boys in breeches and matte black riding helmets guide their mounts through the show rings. It continues a long history of horse activity in the Lowcountry, reflected in estates or communities constructed with horses in mind. The equine industry in coastal South Carolina has come a very long way from those first thoroughbred races in Hampton Park.

Pilot Boy 3

The home at 1168 Pilot Boy Landing on Wadmalaw Island offers unspoiled natural views and easy deepwater access via the adjacent Intracoastal Waterway. (Carolina One Real Estate/Provided)

“The area has become a hub of equestrian estates and small family farms,” Sinkler said. While he’s referring specifically to the west end of Johns Island, these days he could also mean the Lowcountry as a whole.

