During the Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting this week, one resident made a plea to put the past behind them.
"We're better than this," he said of the ongoing debate swirling around the National Medal of Honor Museum, a $100 million project that's been six years in the making.
But a discussion that lasted more than an hour Tuesday showed that emotions are still high and past disagreements are not forgotten in Mount Pleasant.
On Oct. 5, the board of the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation voted to "explore potential alternative locations" for the museum through a national search.
That means the museum, which since its inception has been firmly planted at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, might be moved elsewhere.
Council members discussed disappointment over the foundation's decision, frustrations with a lack of overall communication about the project and a belief that Patriots Point is the optimal location.
There was even discussion of building a land-based Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point without the foundation's support. A Medal of Honor Museum is currently located on board the aircraft carrier Yorktown.
At the meeting, foundation CEO Joe Daniels explained the search process: Museum staffers will spend a few months forming a "very short list" of possible locations and then issue a request for proposals. Daniels said the group hopes that Mount Pleasant will make an offer.
But Haynie insisted that council could not commit to submitting a proposal without consulting the Patriots Point Development Authority, of which he is a member and which has agreed to lease waterfront land for the museum for $1 a year. Doing so, he said, would be “turning the tables on the landlord and the tenant."
The foundation also is bound by a 10-year contract, which ends in September 2023, with Patriots Point and the Medal of Honor Society. It specifies that the society "work exclusively with the foundation and Patriots Point to develop the National Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point."
Patrick Brady, chair of the society's steering committee for the project, confirmed Wednesday that his group "absolutely" supports the foundation's search.
Daniels reiterated to council that the intention of the search is to "make the greatest impact possible" by exploring other markets, particularly those larger than the Charleston area that could attract visitors in the millions.
He referred to the addition of foundation board members who didn't have "geographic ties" to the Charleston area and an "illuminating moment" with Medal of Honor recipients at a convention last month as reasons for looking elsewhere, but his explanation was met with questions and confusion from some elected officials.
Councilman Tom O'Rourke said he was surprised that the foundation voted to consider other sites and that the decision "really bothered" him.
"All of a sudden, you came to town and now it’s leaving," O'Rourke said to Daniels, who as the foundation's fourth CEO, has led the project for about six months.
Councilman Kevin Cunnane wanted Daniels to explain what he meant Sept. 21 when he used the term "headwinds" to describe the foundation's dealings with some town officials in obtaining the necessary design approvals. Most of the concerns have centered around the planned height and the architecture of the building, which had been described by detractors as being out-of-character for the Lowcountry.
Daniels told Cunnane there were things that happened in private that were "not productive to go into," but that the bottom line was a lack of action.
“There’s just not enough progress that’s happened,” he said.
Over the summer, the museum held a series of public engagement sessions and, based off that feedback, developed a revised version of architect Moshe Safdie's original design. The foundation has not formally submitted its plans for a vote.
Councilman Bob Brimmer suggested the museum submit its design and find out "where the town stands."
Daniels said while he thought the proposal would pass, museum organizers did not want to "give off the impression that this is a backup option" by simultaneously seeking approval and searching other sites.
Daniels acknowledged issues the foundation has had over the past six years — Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston, along with about half of the board, quit in February 2017 — but he stood behind its efforts to include the community in the process.
"Our outreach was genuine," he said.
Livingston, whom Haynie said he speaks with "every day," expressed his frustration with how the project has been handled.
"I see emotion around here," Livingston, a retired Marine, said at Tuesday's meeting. "This museum, at the end of the day, is a business proposition."
Haynie asked O’Rourke, who is chair of the town's finance committee, to look into what it would take to build a museum at Patriots Point, potentially without the backing of the foundation. That option, if pursued, would include Livingston in a leadership role, the mayor said Wednesday.
But Brady said a museum could not be built without the backing of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, which supports the foundation.
Since leaving the board, Livingston has not had a role, "formal or informal" with the society regarding the creation of the museum, Brady said.