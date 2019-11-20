Stanley Deal (left), president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, hands Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of the Dubai-based long-haul carrier Emirates, a model of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Dubai Airshow in United Arab Emirates. on Wednesday. The carrier announced a firm order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in deal valued at $8.8 billion. Jon Gambrell/AP