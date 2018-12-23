A new seven-story hotel will soon rise in the shadow of the Ravenel Bridge. Construction on an Embassy Suites Hotel is underway at the Ferry Wharf mixed-use complex in Mount Pleasant.
Michael Bennett of Charleston-based Bennett Hospitality revealed the plans for the 18-acre waterfront development in late October. Georgia firm Holder Properties is also involved in the development, which will include a second hotel, office space, residential units and retail.
A notice was recently filed with Charleston County that construction was starting on the 175-room, seven-story Embassy Suites. Work on a five-story office building called Portside and the adjacent 759-space parking deck has been underway for several months.
Slated to open in 2020, the almost 160,000 square-foot hotel will include a two-story pavilion with a ballroom and meeting space. According to the plans for the complex, another hotel will be built steps away from the Embassy Suites, facing the waterfront.
Bennett Hospitality also owns and operates the Embassy Suites hotel in the original Citadel Military College building next to Marion Square on the peninsula. Another Bennett Embassy Suites is located in downtown Savannah.
A lifetime Lowcountry local, Bennett's Charleston-area portfolio has been growing for years, but his Mount Pleasant holdings, in particular, have recently expanded. Earlier this month, the Patriots Point Development Authority voted to transfer the lease to the Patriots Point Links Golf Course to Bennett. The course had been leased to Philadelphia firm Lubert-Adler.
Other Patriots Point parcels are held by Bennett, including two that were also formerly leased to Lubert-Adler. State-owned Patriotd Point also leased Bennett a 61-acre parcel to build a large resort complex.
One of Bennett's most high-profile Charleston holdings, the eight-story Hotel Bennett on Marion Square, will welcome its first guests next month.
Artful app
Docents at Charleston's Gibbes Museum of Art can now be accessed in digital form through a mobile app featuring tours, educational material and maps.
Right now, the app includes two tours: a 45-minute, 13-stop trip through the permanent galleries' highlights and a closer look at the museum's special exhibit, "A Dark Place of Dreams." Each stop includes short reading material on the featured works. Some multimedia elements are included, too, like a video with Charleston sweetgrass basket maker Mary Jackson.
The app is powered by Cuseum, a Boston-based startup that develops digital products for museums, attractions and nonprofits. The company has also designed products for the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and the White House Historical Association.
The app can be found in the App Store by searching "Gibbes Museum of Art" in the Travel category.
Tourism timetable
Craft beer, panel discussions and a travel story pitch session are all on the itinerary for this year's 2019 Governor's Conference on Tourism & Travel. The full agenda for the three-day event is now available online.
The annual conference, which will be hosted at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from Feb. 18-20, brings together hospitality industry officials from across the Palmetto State.
In addition to guest speakers and an annual update from S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism director Duane Parrish, the agenda also includes time for attendees to participate in curated Columbia experiences, like a craft brewery excursion, ziplining at Riverbanks Zoo and a tour of Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
The conference kicks off with an evening at the historic Lace House on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion Complex and closes out with the state's annual tourism awards luncheon. The Palmetto State's best visitor attraction, top rural tourism effort and most outstanding hospitality employee of the year will be recognized.