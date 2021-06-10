Elizabeth Arden summer estate in Summerville up for sale for $2.295M

SUMMERVILLE – The former summer estate owned by cosmetics mogul Elizabeth Arden is now on the market.

The asking price for the 7,400-square foot, two-story Victorian-style home on 1.2 acres that is within walking distance of downtown Summerville is $2.295 million.

The home was originally built in 1897 by A. J. Baird for Samuel Lord, a Charleston attorney.

Arden purchased the southern Victorian-style estate as a summer home and sold the property in 1954 while creating her cosmetic empire. It is said that Arden painted the front door a different color for each season, but it now remains red, the inspiration for the entrances to her salons.

Arden opened her first beauty salon in 1910 and started selling her products internationally five years later. By the time of her death in 1966, Arden was a household name in the beauty industry and had more than 100 Elizabeth Arden salons worldwide.

Longtime Charleston International Airport lawyer Arnold Goodstein and his wife, First Judicial Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein, purchased the property from Lillian Bostwick Phipps estate. Phipps was married to the late Ogden Phipps. Their daughter was the fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer.

The Arden House is located in the Summerville historic district. It is walkable to the town square, restaurants, shops, and tennis courts.

The property features eight bedrooms, five inside the main house, and three one-bedroom cottages.

The main house has the original heart pine floors, hand-carved moldings, six fireplaces, two laundry rooms, an elevator, and a study on the first level. The grounds include a garden by landscape architect Robert Marvin, a pool, two gazebos, fountain and a wrought iron fence that surrounds the property.