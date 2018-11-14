A manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicles is expanding its Charleston County operations for the second time in less than two years.
Bintelli LLC announced Wednesday that it has purchased a new facility at 2137 Savannah Highway in West Ashley for a new headquarters and retail showroom.
The $2.9 million investment is expected to create an additional 20 jobs over the next five years.
Justin Jackrel, Bintelli's president, said the company was able to quickly renovate its new site to be open in time for the holidays.
"To be able to provide Charleston, and specifically West Ashley, with an affordable option for their powersport needs is something that has really excited the local market," he said.
Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, called the expansion "another vote of confidence by this great company in Charleston County, the workforce and the strong business environment in South Carolina."
Bintelli's last expansion was announced in late 2016 to meet growing demand from dealers and consumers for the company's products, which include more than 40 customizable electric vehicles such as go-karts, golf carts and all-terrain vehicles.
The company also manufactures parts and accessories for its vehicles.
Bintelli was started in Gainesville, Fla. It relocated to Charleston in 2015.