It’s a small world New-to-Charleston entrepreneur scores big as scooter and go-kart importer, mini-EV cart and bus maker

Justin Jackrel shows off an open minibus designed to ferry people around theme parks or mega-church parking lots. It’s among the vehicles built or distributed by his Charleston-based Bintelli LLC. File/Staff

A manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicles is expanding its Charleston County operations for the second time in less than two years.

Bintelli LLC announced Wednesday that it has purchased a new facility at 2137 Savannah Highway in West Ashley for a new headquarters and retail showroom.

The $2.9 million investment is expected to create an additional 20 jobs over the next five years.

Justin Jackrel, Bintelli's president, said the company was able to quickly renovate its new site to be open in time for the holidays. 

"To be able to provide Charleston, and specifically West Ashley, with an affordable option for their powersport needs is something that has really excited the local market," he said.

Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, called the expansion "another vote of confidence by this great company in Charleston County, the workforce and the strong business environment in South Carolina."

Sign up for our new business newsletter

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


Bintelli's last expansion was announced in late 2016 to meet growing demand from dealers and consumers for the company's products, which include more than 40 customizable electric vehicles such as go-karts, golf carts and all-terrain vehicles.

The company also manufactures parts and accessories for its vehicles.

Bintelli was started in Gainesville, Fla. It relocated to Charleston in 2015.

 

Reach David Wren at 843-937-5550 or on Twitter at @David_Wren_

Tags