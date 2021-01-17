An electric-bus business yanked from the brink of collapse with the help of some South Carolina investors more than a decade ago is set to climb aboard Wall Street's blank-check train.
Proterra Inc. is among the first business ventures with a direct connection to the Palmetto State to take the latest and trendiest alternate route to the public financial markets — via a “special asset acquisition company,” or SPAC.
The deal announced last week calls for the electric vehicle and battery technology maker formerly headquartered in Greenville to combine with a new firm that raised $278 million in an initial public stock offering last year. The transaction will give Proterra a market value of $1.6 billion and raise the amount of cash it has on hand to $825 million when it closes later this year.
Its partner is ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. Led by a Boston-based energy asset management firm, the venture was set up as a SPAC, meaning it asked investors to fund a "blank check" that would get cashed later, by merging with an existing revenue-producing business that wants to go public.
It's one of the hottest trends in high finance: Dealogic estimated that U.S-listed special asset acquisition companies raised a record $82 billion last year, a sixfold increase from 2019.
ArcLight liked what it saw in Proterra, which moved its headquarters to the San Francisco area a few years ago but kept its manufacturing plant and test track in the Upstate, where it can produce up to 400 vehicles a year.
Besides making electric-powered transit haulers — about 550 are on the road in North America and another 400 are on back order — the company develops batteries and builds charging systems. It projected last week that its annual revenue will exceed $2.5 billion in 2025, compared to about $193 million last year.
"We are electrifying the commercial vehicle industry by going to market with three complementary businesses," CEO Jack Allen said during a conference call Wednesday.
Allen, a former top executive at heavy-truck giant Navistar, took the wheel last year after serving as a board member. He said one of Proterra's biggest advantages is that it has a 10-year track record under its belt and is "far along what we know is a steep learning curve." He added that he's convinced the company has the talent and technology to "completely disrupt the diesel commercial vehicle market that I had spent 33 years developing."
ArcLight CEO Jake Erhard said his energy investment firm also was impressed with Proterra's "first-mover advantage over its competitors" as well as "a demonstrated ability" to quickly shift its growth plan to a higher gear.
Running low
The company has logged many a mile since its early days. At one point, the fledgling bus-maker lurched toward collapse, shortly after it picked Greenville as the site of its first manufacturing plant.
Proterra, which was started in Colorado, decided to plant its flag in the Upstate after landing $20 million from MK Energy & Infrastructure. The investment firm was to provide "strategic experience to Proterra as we grow in the United States and look at global expansion," according to a statement from June 2010. "Together we will drive the transit industry into the next era of clean commuting."
Instead, the upstart vehicle venture nearly ended up in the ditch. Its financial cushion vanished overnight when the brains behind MK Energy was charged with defrauding public pension funds in Venezeula and later convicted of running an elaborate Ponzi scheme.
Alarm bells went off among Upstate officials who had helped recruit Proterra, said Matt Dunbar, managing director of VentureSouth, a Greenville-based group that invests in early-stage businesses.
"When the news broke ... some business leaders in town started picking up the phone to see if there was anything they could do to help the company survive this," Dunbar recalled last week.
The S.C. Research Authority agreed to provide a $250,000 loan. The predecessor to VentureSouth and about a dozen other investors pulled together an equal amount, with no expectations that they'd ever see a return.
"We were able to come up with some bridge money that basically kept the lights on longer," Dunbar said.
The emergency cash injection was enough to keep the company humming until Silicon Valley venture capital giant Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers completed a $30 million fund-raising round in 2011. Since then, Proterra's list of partners and backers has grown to include affiliates of Daimler AG, Panasonic and other marquee names.
Dunbar said VentureSouth has participated in every subsequent investment opportunity, providing a total of about $5 million. Its equity stake will roll over to the new Nasdaq-listed public ownership structure when the ArcLight-Proterra marriage is finalized, he said.
"We're excited for a number of reasons," Dunbar said. "Certainly the path to liquidity for investors is important. But we're also excited about the opportunities in front of the company. The additional resources will allow it to continue to grow and impact the market as transit transitions from diesel and other legacy power systems to electric power, which is cleaner, quieter and efficient."
New resources, new rivals
Proterra hasn't quite lived up to all of the original expectations that were envisioned when it first pulled into South Carolina. One early and overly optimistic forecast called for the company to create as many as 1,300 direct jobs in the Upstate by 2017 and spawn a network of green-energy transportation suppliers.
The Greenville plant employs about 350 workers. And the corporate office was moved in 2017 to the e-vehicle industry's West Coast epicenter to be next to other like-minded manufacturers, such as Tesla. Dunbar downplayed the relocation as a benign change of address rather than a jilt, saying most of the key executives already were in the Bay Area.
David Clayton, executive director of Clemson's International Center for Automotive Research in Greenville, said Proterra remains "an important part of the mobility ecosystem in the Upstate."
"Auto manufacturers are not exactly a dime a dozen," he said last week. "The ones we have make a big impact on our economy."
In a statement, a Proterra spokesman said the company "is proud of our long history in the Greenville community," including its relationship with the local Greenlink bus service, which he called "one of our most important customers."
The company said the ArcLight tie-up should be a plus for the South Carolina site, where hiring has ramped up recently.
"This transaction will provide us with additional capital and resources to accelerate our growth and scale our business and manufacturing, including in our Greenville facility, as we enter our next chapter as a publicly listed commercial EV technology leader,” according to the statement.
The competition isn't sitting idly by. Some are energized by President-elect Joe Biden's campaign promise to swap out about 500,000 conventional school buses with zero-emission models by 2030 and install tens of thousands of new charging stations around the country.
At least one Proterra rival is already looking to put the pedal to metal. Lion Electric CEO Marc Bedard said during a CNBC appearance last week that the Canadian manufacturer plans to open a U.S. factory by 2023 that will be capable of making 20,000 battery-powered buses a year.
And, like Proterra, it's planning to become a publicly traded company this year through a blank-check merger.