Effort to fix Santee Cooper after $4 billion VC Summer fiasco will have to wait

South Carolina lawmakers lack the political momentum and votes necessary to sell Santee Cooper, even after the governor and several top lawmakers last week blamed the state-owned power company for derailing a proposal meant to keep the government functioning in the midst of a pandemic.

And the General Assembly’s other option — enacting a series of reforms aimed at ensuring the troubled doesn’t repeat its mistakes — will have to wait until this fall or 2021 after the spring legislative session was cut short by the coronavirus’ rapid spread.

“Fighting about Santee Cooper right now is tone deaf,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican.

The abrupt halt to South Carolina’s 2020 legislative session left several state priorities in limbo, including passing next year’s budget and K-12 education reform. It also suspended an effort to fix Santee Cooper after the 86-year-old utility, which provides power to some 2 million South Carolinians, squandered $4 billion on a failed effort to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.

Lawmakers had been working toward that Santee Cooper solution for weeks. It had become clear they wanted to restructure the Moncks Corner based utility, rather than sell it to the highest bidder and face the possibility of higher rates down the road.

“We’re not going to sell them,” said state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg. “We are going to reform them.”

But they were still weeks — maybe months — away from reaching a consensus on those changes. Among the ideas tossed around: overhauling the board, providing more state oversight of the utility and giving Santee Cooper’s customers more opportunity to protest rate hikes.

The changes were aimed at shortcomings beyond just V.C. Summer. Over the past 15 years, the Moncks Corner-based utility has tried and failed to build two power plants, paid costly bonuses and retirement plans to the executives who led those failed projects and damaged its relationship with its largest customer — the state’s 20 electric cooperatives.

While lawmakers generally agree that change is needed, contention remains on finer points — such as how much flexibility Santee Cooper should have until lawmakers reconvene in Columbia to finish the debate.

Some legislators suggested restricting the agency’s ability to enter long-term contracts or restructure its finances, saying those moves would limit their ability to restructure Santee Cooper or sell it.

“That board will make decisions,” said Massey, who leads the Senate’s Republican caucus. “They will take actions that will impair the Legislature’s ability to do anything meaningful in response.”

Others, particularly Santee Cooper’s Senate defenders, said the agency needs to be able to take those steps in order to cut costs and enter business deals necessary to meet the requirements of a $520 million settlement it recently reached with its ratepayers over the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. That settlement avoided a court fight that could have bankrupted Santee Cooper.

“There are some folks that want Santee Cooper to fail,” said Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Larry Grooms, a Bonneau Republican whose district includes Santee Cooper’s headquarters. “That way they can point to them and say the ‘rogue agency’ has failed. It’s unfair to not let Santee Cooper reduce costs.”

That disagreement erupted last Wednesday as lawmakers met to pass a temporary spending plan that would keep state government operating beyond June 30. The General Assembly left Columbia without passing that plan after the House and Senate couldn’t agree on how to handle Santee Cooper in that proposal.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who has pushed for Santee Cooper’s sale since 2017, and top House members released statements blasting the utility, accusing it of undermining the proposal and taking advantage of a pandemic. That day, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, wrote a letter to Santee Cooper leaders saying he would fire them all, if he had the authority.

Little has happened in the week since then. The blowup has further damaged Santee Cooper’s relationship with the General Assembly. But it hasn’t swayed lawmakers who are committed to keeping the utility under state ownership and moving past V.C. Summer, lawmakers told The Post and Courier this week.

That's important in a state Senate where a few legislators can use the chamber's rules to hold up any proposal.

“People are upset. I get that,” Hutto said. “But it’s like you take a whipping in a (college football) bowl game. Do you want to relive that thing over and over again, or do you want to get our and recruit and train for next year?”

Lawmakers say they expect to reach a deal to keep government functioning and continue the Santee Cooper debate later. They say they are committed to getting it right.

“We’ve got to resolve whatever it is and move forward,” said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington. “I don’t think there is any question.”