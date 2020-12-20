Economic recovery money is a reason to look forward to tax season, for some

Earlier this year the federal government sent out pandemic relief funds, the $1,200 payments that most taxpayers received, but some will only get that money when they file their 2020 federal returns.

For those — a group that could include recent college graduates and people whose incomes dropped this year — that's a big incentive to submit their filings as soon as possible.

The earliest the IRS has said it will begin processing returns is Jan. 27, so there's time to prepare.

Anyone who qualified for the money based on their 2020 tax information but didn't receive it this year is due for a $1,200 refundable credit. Some will be people who didn't automatically qualify based on their 2019 returns, but do now.

One example: People who earned too much in 2019 to qualify for a full credit. If their income was lower this year, as it was for millions, they could be eligible for any portion of the credit they did not automatically receive, up to the full amount.

Full credits under the CARES Act were $1,200, plus $500 per qualifying child. Those amounts were reduced and eventually phased out for taxpayers whose incomes exceeded $75,000, or $112,500 for head-of-household filers (single parents, for example), or $150,000 for those married and filing joint returns.

Another group of qualifying recipients include anyone who was claimed as a dependent in 2019 but will not be on 2020 returns. For example, my son finished college this year. In 2019 he was a full-time student and a dependent, so he didn't automatically qualify for a relief payment. On his 2020 federal return he should qualify for the full $1,200 credit, because he didn't receive one previously, is no longer a dependent, and will not exceed the income threshold.

Those who did qualify and received payments based on 2019 tax information, but wouldn't qualify based on 2020 returns, don't have to return the money. And no one who has already received the full payment needs to take any action.

The CARES Act payments were structured as advances on refundable tax credits. So, those who qualify based on their 2020 return will either get a lower-than-expected tax bill or a larger-than-expected refund, depending on individual situations.

The credit would first be applied to money owed on a 2020 return, and the remainder would be treated as a refund.

Those with no tax due would get the full amount owed, plus any additional refund.

If you're in the group who are due for that tax credit, the best way to get it as soon as possible is to start gathering the information needed to file a return. An eligibility worksheet is included with federal tax forms. Those who received a partial payment will need their Notice 1444, which details the payment received.

Need help filing a return? Most people — those who earned $72,000 or less this year — can file electronically at no cost using tax-preparation software through the IRS Free File program, available at irs.gov.