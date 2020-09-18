East Coast's largest container ship to pull into Charleston on Sunday

The biggest container ship to visit the U.S. East Coast is heading toward the Port of Charleston.
The CMG CGM Brazil will sail through Charleston Harbor at about 9 a.m. on Sunday and arrive at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant about half an hour later. The 1204-foot-long vessel — roughly the size of two Washington Monuments laid end-to-end — is capable of carrying up to 15,072 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments.
It'll be at Wando Welch until late Monday afternoon, when it will head back to its home port in Shenzhen, China.
Ship spotters can track the Brazil's voyage to Charleston on the MarineTracker.com website or the State Ports Authority's social media pages on Facebook or Twitter.
Some of the best places to watch the Brazil as it arrives include:
- The tip of Sullivan’s Island – the ship will appear very close from this angle;
- Waterfront Park on the peninsula;
- Patriots Point and Mount Pleasant’s Waterfront Park, where the vessel can be seen making its way through the channel to Wando Welch Terminal; and
- The pedestrian walking path on the Ravenel Bridge for an aerial view.
As of Friday, the weather forecast for the Brazil's arrival and departure called for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
The Brazil's status as Charleston's biggest container ship is expected to be short-lived. Jim Newsome, the SPA chief executive, said he expects a vessel carrying up to 19,000 containers will visit after the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston opens next year.
Charleston is the last call on the Brazil's East Coast itinerary because the deep harbor allows the oversized vessel to be packed full before heading out to sea. Other North American stops on this tour include ports in Nova Scotia, New York, Virginia and Savannah, where it was docked on Friday.