Earth Fare stores in Summerville, West Ashley set to reopen in August

Fans of organic supermarket Earth Fare will soon have a cause to celebrate.

Both of the Charleston-area specialty grocery stores in Summerville and West Ashley that closed in February when the Asheville-based company filed for bankruptcy are tentatively set to reopen Aug. 5, workers at both locations said Tuesday.

"Both stores will open the same day," a worker inside the Summerville location said. Others outside of the West Ashley site reiterated the same opening date.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond for further comment.

Both stores are still hiring. Shelves remain empty, but employees expect them to be stocked over the next three weeks. The stores recently applied for their licenses to sell alcohol as well.

Earth Fare shuttered its 50 stores in February after citing “continued challenges” in the retail business and mounting debt load that it could not refinance.

In March and April, a group of investors announced they would reopen the store on North Main Street in Summerville and the supermarket in South Windermere Shopping Center on Folly Road in West Ashley, along with about seven others across the Southeast, including a store in Columbia.

At its peak, the chain had 55 locations, including six in South Carolina, but slower-than-expected sales at its more recently opened sites helped put it into a credit crunch, according to a statement in March from Randy Talley, one of the co-founders of Earth Fare who is also an investor in its revival. He is now the sustainability officer.

The reconstituted retailer is more likely to be a slimmed-down chain of about eight locations across the Southeast initially. Stores will be refocused on the basics: organic and natural items and brands with no artificial ingredients or preservatives, Talley said.

Earth Fare’s original Charleston-area location opened in 1997 in South Windermere Shopping Center on Folly Road, not far from a supermarket that larger rival Whole Foods Market opened in 2018.

The company expanded to North Main Street in Summerville in 2015 as the anchor of the newly built Summerville Marketplace Shopping Center. A short-lived Mount Pleasant location was shuttered in 2007 after a three-year run.

Westgate Earth Fare in Asheville, the first of the reopened stores, began welcoming customers in late June. A location in Roanoke, Va., also recently reopened. The company plans to continue to grow the stores throughout the Southeast region and keep its headquarters in Asheville.

Other targeted locations for reopening are in Rock Hill; Athens, Ga.; and Boone, N.C.

Upon filing for bankruptcy, Earth Fare had about 3,000 employees and 50 stores in 10 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. More than half of them were in Florida (14) and North Carolina (13).

Most of the properties were sold during a bidding process in March and April, with former Earth Fare sites going to retailers such as Southeastern Grocers, Aldi and Whole Foods, according to a report in Supermarket News.