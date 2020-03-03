Earth Fare site in Columbia considered a likely candidate for another grocery store

COLUMBIA — The now-closed Columbia's Earth Fare location on Devine Street makes the most sense as a site for another grocery store, according to retail real estate broker William T. Mills of Trinity Partners.

Mills, a senior brokerage associate at Trinity, lives in the nearby Melrose Heights neighborhood and saw the area embrace Earth Fare as a favorite community grocery for the nearby neighborhoods including Shandon.

Mills is not part of the team marketing the location, which closed last week after a going-out-of-business sale. The N.C.-based Earth Fare chain, which specialized in healthy and additive-free items, announced Feb. 3 that it was closing its 50 stores and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Mills notes that in general, grocery stores have special design and system requirements, especially to support refrigerated sections and other equipment. The Columbia location, like many in the Earth Fare chain, had been upfitted with new equipment, signage and fixtures in the past two years. That constitutes a huge investment that the current owners would be likely to want to re-use with a new tenant, Mills said.

The store space is not large enough for the designs of the big, full-service grocery chains such as Kroger or Publix to use, Mills said. A more boutique chain similar to Earth Fare would make more sense, something of the same square footage of a Trader Joe's or Fresh Market location.

Retrofitting the location to some other use would be a pricey change. In addition, Mills said, some uses such as a fitness center or gym location, as some other grocery locations have become, would have parking issues on that relatively small site.

Efforts to reach the overall property agent for Earth Fare, Colonial Development Corp. of North Carolina, were unsuccessful.

Coffee at CanalSide

The Front Coffee and Tap, a coffee and beer cafe, will open March 26 in the CanalSide apartment and retail development along the Congaree River.

The shop will use beans from North Carolina’s Counter Culture Coffee and a mix of craft beer choices to be announced.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Other items will include wine, tea and local bakery goods. “We’re trying to keep it as local as we can,” said Scott Powers, who is starting the coffee shop just after graduating from the University of South Carolina.

Powers wants to be part of the growth of the CanalSide development project near the Congaree River as a retail and restaurant destination.

“I want to focus on not only being a coffee and tap house, but giving people an opportunity to build community, not only in the apartment, but in the river,” he explains.

Liquor at Lowes Foods

Lowes Foods is opening liquor stores adjacent to its two Midlands locations, called Knock Knock in the style of a speakeasy. The two stores will be the first in the grocery chain and will be relatively small, about 500 square feet. Under South Carolina law, any liquor store must have a separate entrance from a grocery, so neither liquor store will be inside the grocery.

Openings and closings

Philly Pretzel Factory opened its new Irmo store at 7320 Broad River Road on Feb. 23, the second in the Midlands. The other location is in the Rosewood shopping center on Rosewood Drive. ... Craft Axe Throwing has opened its second location, on Main Street in Lexington.

David Clarey contributed to this report.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.