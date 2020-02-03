Earth Fare, an organic grocer that expanded to the Charleston market more than 20 years ago, is shutting down, citing "continued challenges" in the retail business and mounting debt.

The Asheville, N.C.-based supermarket operator said Monday it has started liquidating inventory and fixtures at all of its 50 stores, including six in South Carolina.

"During this time, the company will continue to pursue a sale of assets, in whole or in parts," according to a statement.

Locally, the retailer has two stores. Its original Charleston-area location opened in 1997 in South Windermere shopping center on Folly Road in West Ashley, not far from a rival location that Whole Foods Market opened in 2018. The company expanded to North Main Street in Summerville in 2013.

Customers at the longtime South Windermere shop expressed shock and dismay that the chain is shutting down.

"I'm very disappointed," said Karen Spodarek of Folly Beach. "It's my favorite store. They have the best organic produce selection of anybody in the city."

Longtime customer Jeanne Boylan of James Island couldn't believe the news either.

"I've been coming here since 1997," she said. "That's disappointing. But we still have Whole Foods as a fall back."

A surprised Jack Spring of North Charleston immediately said, "They have to stay open. There's some ingredients I can't get anywhere else. This is horrible."

Andrew Hallum of James Island also could not believe the news.

"It's a bummer," he said. "They had a good beer selection."

Chanell McDaniel was already looking for hard-to-find items.

"I heard about it and said, 'Let's go and get all the favorite items I can't get anywhere else,'" she said.

Unlike others, McDaniel was not surprised with the announcement.

"The prices are on the higher side," the James Island resident said while pushing her cart down a refrigerated aisle. "It's sad to see it go."

The chain's other South Carolina stores are in Columbia, Greenville, Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly," the company said in a written statement. "We'd like to thank our team members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership."

Earth Fare said despite "numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer experience ... continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt."

"As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis," the company said. "As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores."

The retailer also operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

Earth Fare is owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners, a private equity firm that paid $300 million for an 80 percent stake in the business in 2012.