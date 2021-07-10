DuPont looks to repurpose $500M SC plant it closed in 2017

MONCKS CORNER – A $500 million manufacturing plant that DuPont shuttered after just six years is coming back to life as the chemical giant looks to repurpose the building.

Since March, the company has made more than $55 million in investments to revitalize the plant, which has been vacant for almost four years.

In 2017, DuPont closed its Kevlar operation near Goose Creek less than six years after opening the factory, citing declining demand for the product used in protective gear such as helmets and bulletproof vests.

DuPont announced a $40 million investment in March in the Berkeley County plant to expand production of Molykote, its trademarked silicone oil that is used for damping, sealing and lubricating outdoor equipment, pressure systems and electrical gear.

The company is making an additional $16 million investment – $13 million in property upgrades and $3 million in equipment – to make unspecified medical supplies that will add 15 full-time jobs at the plant.

“DuPont sees the value in the Cooper River site,” said Bill Alexander, plant manager. “We are open for business and we’ve got a hunger to grow our business at this site. We think there’s a huge amount of value and potential here at the site and we want to bring more investment here.”

When DuPont decided to consolidate its Molykote production, the thought was to put its workers at several different sites in Michigan and Kentucky, Alexander said. The company eventually made the decision to place the more than two dozen employees in South Carolina.

“It’s the first investment in the plant since it was closed, and it’s bringing life back to the building,” Alexander said.

He declined to specify the type of medical equipment the former Kevlar factory will produce.

“We’re not ready to make that public just yet,” he said. “That should come in the coming months.”

In effort to help DuPont revitalize the property along the Cooper River, Berkeley County Council approved a tax break last month. The Delaware-based chemical company will receive a reduced tax rate – from 10½ percent to 6 percent – for the next 20 years on its $16 million investment of equipment and property.

Most commercial businesses are taxed at a 6 percent rate, but manufacturing companies are taxed at a 10½ rate.

“The state has an antiquated tax system,” said Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, who is head of the finance committee. “This locks in their rate. It’s an economic incentive that will add good-paying jobs to the county and allow a company like DuPont to reinvest in the facility.”

A separate DuPont manufacturing business has remained in the county’s Bushy Park area. That plant employs about 50 workers who make Hytrel, a flexible and heat-resistant fiber used in the automotive and household appliance industries.

Kevlar was developed by DuPont in 1965 as a substitute for steel in racing tires.