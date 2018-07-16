A new donut shop is now serving on the outskirts of Summerville.
Dunkin' Donuts will host its grand opening Tuesday at 4720 Ladson Road near Oakbrook Station Shopping Center.
Along with the sweet treats, look for coffee, tea, sandwiches and baked goods. The shop will be open until 10 p.m. daily.
The new shop is a product of Coastal Franchising LLC, which operates 46 Dunkin' Donuts in South Carolina and North Carolina.
The Ladson Road store will be the 16th Dunkin' Donuts shop in the Greater Charleston area.