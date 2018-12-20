Pharmaceutical development firm Charles River Labs said Thursday it will expand its Charleston County operations with a $10.9 million investment expected to create 160 jobs.
The Wilmington, Mass.-based company provides products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions with research and drug development efforts.
The company's microbial solutions business, which was founded in Charleston, has experienced significant growth in recent years. Charles River Labs said it will build a new administrative office at its 1023 Wappoo Road location to boost the division's manufacturing and staffing.
"South Carolina is a hub of innovation due to the state's commitment to research and development and strong partnerships with universities," Foster Jordan, Charles River Labs' corporate senior vice president, said in a statement. Jordan said the state "provides an excellent climate and highly-skilled workforce
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the company's expansion "highlights the biomedical industry growth in Charleston."
Charles River Labs found its way to the Lowcountry about seven years after scientist James F. Cooper, a onetime U.S. Food and Drug Administration pharmacy specialist, set up a small biotech business called Endosafe in West Ashley in 1987. Charles River bought Endosafe in 1994.
The company previously announced a $20 million expansion of its Charleston facility a decade ago, with construction of a new research facility and warehouse.
The publicly traded company employs more than 13,000 people at 80 facilities worldwide. Charles River Labs, which reported revenues of nearly $1.9 billion in fiscal 2017, supported the development of 80 percent of all drugs approved by the FDA last year.
The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development tax credits for the project.