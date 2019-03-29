The recent fatal crashes of two Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets brought to light a previously little-known database of reports filed by commercial pilots and others to highlight thousands of problems — from petty to downright frightening — that they encounter during flights.
The Aviation Safety Reporting System, administered by NASA, includes several reports that, in hindsight, should have raised red flags over a stall-prevention system on the 737 MAX that's suspected of causing the recent Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents that killed all 346 passengers and crew members on board.
According to a report in Forbes, pilots "described uncommanded nose pitch movements after takeoff when the autopilot was engaged" on the single-aisle plane that accounts for 80 percent of Boeing's order backlog, or about 4,600 jets.
There was nothing so dramatic in the roughly 60 reports involving Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which is built at the aerospace giant's North Charleston campus and in Everett, Wash. Many of the reports involved wake turbulence that pilots of smaller planes experienced when passing through the path of a wide-body Dreamliner.
Some, however, were more noteworthy, although the public database doesn't always identify the airline or airport involved.
For example, an international flight last year was diverted and had to make an emergency landing when pilots noticed unusual oil consumption in one engine.
An inspection crew found "a significant amount of oil residue dripping out of the engine cowl, and once the cowling was opened they observed a large area of the external engine components covered in oil," according to the report.
The captain of a 787-8 in November reported a slat drive malfunction on a wing while holding at 16,000 feet during a functional check flight without passengers. The pilot said the issue appeared to be related to ongoing corrosion problems on his airline's Dreamliner fleet.
During a February 2018 flight, the flight deck's windscreen shattered and started arcing at 37,000 feet, with the pilots reporting "what sounded like a gunshot going off."
While that plane landed safely, one of the pilots said there was little information on how to deal with the issue from Boeing's flight manual or on-ground maintenance.
"This event left me with less than optimal faith in the depth of technical advice available from (maintenance)," the pilot stated in his report. "The representative's only advice was like he was reading it from a script. When we're looking at a severely damaged windscreen, and (maintenance's) best advice is that it 'should be OK' doesn't inspire confidence."
Some incidents are more annoying than dangerous. One pilot, for example, complained that weak Wi-Fi signals in the cockpit of a 787-9 made it difficult to receive weather information.
Some flight attendants complained of scratchy throats and dermatitis after sleeping in crew rest areas that previously had been treated for bedbugs.
And then there's this: A flight attendant reported that an adult passenger required a diaper change in his seat during an April 2017 flight, forcing other passengers to endure unseemly odors during the 15-hour international journey.
"It seems unsanitary and unfair to have other passengers have to share the area with the smells ...," the flight attendant noted.