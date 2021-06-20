Downtown Moncks Corner aims to become Lowcountry's next shopping, dining destination

MONCKS CORNER — Troy Dion can still remember the first time he heard that the Irish Pub Madra Rua was going to open its doors on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

This was back in 2003, long before Park Circle became the entertainment mecca that it is today.

“I thought they were nuts,” said Dion, who has owned Brecks Steakhouse in North Charleston since 2012. “No one was going to go there.”

But people did show up in huge numbers, making Park Circle the go-to destination for shopping and dining in North Charleston for the last decade.

Dion, who opened Brecks Station restaurant on Railroad Avenue in 2015, believes the potential is there to recreate a similar experience in downtown Moncks Corner.

“I remember what Park Circle and downtown Summerville were in the late 1990s,” Dion said. “No one was going there back then and look at those places now. There’s no doubt that Moncks Corner can be the same kind of destination 10 years from now. We’re poised to make a big push.”

Dion isn’t the only believer in the budding possibilities of downtown Moncks Corner, which is roughly defined as the one mile stretch of Main Street and Railroad Avenue, between S.C. Highway 52 and U.S. Highway 17.

City officials and several independent, small business owners are confident that the budding area can grow into a success story along the lines of Park Circle and downtown Summerville.

“Every city is trying to make their downtown area as vibrant as possible,” said Doug Polen, Moncks Corner’s economic development director. “Park Circle and Summerville have established shopping and dining areas and we believe we’re on the cusp of becoming a viable alternative. I think when people come to Moncks Corner they are going to find the cool, unique things we have to offer.”

The mile-long stretch on Main Street features a dozen boutique shops and restaurants with more coming every quarter. The city has upgraded the intersection along highways 17 and 6, put in new crosswalks and received grants to help out local business owners market their wares.

“We want to revitalize our downtown,” said Moncks Corner mayor Michael Lockliear. “We want folks that live around Moncks Corner to spend their money here and I think we’re starting to give them a reason to come downtown.”

As part of the town’s effort to attract new customers to downtown, while maintaining that small town feel, they’ve rebranded the city as 'The Lowcountry’s Hometown'.

“I lived in Summerville, but it always felt like a place I was living in until I figured it out,” said Jessie Newport, owner of Newport Naturals shop. “Moncks Corner feels like my home and I know a lot of people feel the same way.”

While the town’s population has grown by more than 50 percent — from 7,800 in 2010 to more than 12,000 — over the last decade, the downtown shopping area hasn’t seen the financial boost that many had hoped.

“It’s getting better, but its not where it could be,” said Victor Fashion, general manager of Chill-N-Grill Cafe. “The pandemic didn’t help, but we’re starting to see more people lately.”

With Park Circle and Summerville already established, Moncks Corner is looking to carve out its own niche in the market.

“We’re not Park Circle or Summerville and I don’t think we want to be those places,” Newport said. “We’re going to do things our way and at our own pace. It’s what will make this place so special.”

An anchor

One of the biggest issues in the town’s efforts to revitalize downtown is trying to attract area residents to Main Street.

Just south of town, Foxbank Plantation already has more than 1,500 homes with another 1,200 single-family and townhomes on the way. Cypress Preserve and Oakley Pointe will add another 1,100 homes in the coming years.

Most of the residents in the development work in Goose Creek, North Charleston or downtown Charleston, so when they shop or eat out it is usually not in Moncks Corner.

“The folks that live south of the city in those newer neighborhoods tend to go to Goose Creek because it’s closer than Moncks Corner,” Polen said. “It’s convenient, on the way home. What we need to do is to give them a reason to come downtown. We want them to take a left on (Highway) 52, not a right.”

What downtown needs is an anchor to draw more people to the area.

The city’s athletic complex with its multiple baseball, softball and soccer fields is a start. The complex, which is a stone’s throw from Main Street, was a lumber yard a decade ago. Finished in 2015, it's now home to more than 30 youth tournaments a year and growing.

“We get hundreds of people every night that come to the complex for practices and games and then thousands on the weekends for the tournaments,” Lockliear said. “When you have that many kids, parents are going to follow, and they need places to eat and shop between games.”

The city has already broken ground on a new special needs athletic playground and field near the athletic complex that they hope to complete by the end of 2022.

The problem has been that there are few hotels near the ballfields. Most families that stay overnight for the tournaments go to Summerville, Goose Creek or North Charleston and spend their money in those municipalities.

“We need to keep those folks in Moncks Corner,” Lockliear said.

The city owns property directly across the street from the complex and has drawn interest from several hotel chains, but no concrete deals have been made.

“We need an anchor that will keep people downtown,” Dion said. “We need a hotel, so the people staying there will shop and eat here.”

There also needs to be a more diverse selection of restaurants and shops. A new ice cream shop — Sweet Tooth Creamery — is set to open up later this summer on Railroad Ave.

“It’s a great addition that will attract more families downtown,” said Molly Williard, the town's public information officer.

Other items on the city’s wish list would be a sports bar, a brewery, a coffee shop and even a wine bar.

“Those are the kinds of establishments that attract people,” Williard said.

She has seen the success of Accent on Wines, which is located in North Charleston and Summerville. Moncks Corner could be a logical next step for the brand.

“I know it can work here,” she said.

Finally Friday

One of the ways that the city has tried to attract more customers to its downtown is with its Finally Friday promotion, which started in April.

Patterned after the popular 2nd Sundays on King Street in downtown Charleston and Third Thursday in Summerville, Finally Friday is a way to show off the downtown merchants on the last Friday of each month between April and October. The next is set for June 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The town has billed the event, which features live music at nearby Unity Park, as an evening of shopping, dining and exploring the historic businesses district along East Main Street and East Railroad.

“It’s just getting started, so it’s something we need to nurture and help grow,” Newport said. “I know we’ve been able to reach new customers. We’re getting people from Mt. Pleasant and Summerville come during Finally Friday and they normally wouldn’t come to downtown. That’s the goal, getting the word out that we’re actually here and we’ve got something unique to offer.”

Fashion said he’s planning on taking the Finally Friday concept a step further. He normally sets up his own grill and kitchen outside during the event, but is planning on having jazz, reggae and country-western themed nights as well later in the summer.

“Once they know you are here, you want to give them more reasons to keep coming back,” Fashion said.

Several downtown merchants are convinced that Moncks Corner will become a vibrant, bustling area much like their neighbors in Summerville and Park Circle in the next decade.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” said Amy Elliott, who owns Collector's Corner, an antique and collectibles shop on Main Street. “It’s going to take time, some investment from the city and from the business owners, but I do believe we’re on the verge of a growth spurt. Something good is coming around the corner.”