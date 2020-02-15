Downtown Luxury: A peek inside three of Charleston’s most beautiful homes

The Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) began in 1982. It has grown from a modest 100 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees to over 500 artists and 40,000 attendees.
Downtown Charleston and the surrounding areas are bustling with activities during SEWE. Locals and visitors alike are able to not only enjoy our culture but view downtown’s stunning architecture – its churches, buildings, parks and of course, the gracious homes that decorate the peninsula. Special events and exhibitions are scattered throughout downtown this weekend – from the Gaillard to Marion Square to Charleston Place, the Marriott and Brittlebank Park, and points beyond – SEWE is both a celebrated local and now, national event.
As you stroll down the streets of downtown, you can’t help but think, “I wonder what that gorgeous home is like inside.”
One of downtown’s most prestigious neighborhoods – South of Broad – is where elaborate and elegant homes take center stage as some of Charleston’s most historic and expensive real estate. Here’s glimpse inside three of them.
Handsome Properties, List price: $4.95 million
Think of entering this home, known as The John Blake House (circa 1800), as stepping into a lush mix of elegance, old-world charm and modernity.
“This property is a very unique floor plan that lives like a double house on a double lot,” said Deborah Fisher, Broker-in-charge of Handsome Properties. “The renovation is very respectful to the Category 3 property as classified by the City of Charleston and many fireplaces are original, as are the moldings, floors, doors, staircases and other features.”
The home is turnkey. According to Fisher, renovations evolved over the time in which the owners have lived there for the past 16 years. “They made the changes as they lived in the home determining ‘the best next steps,’” she said.
Those renovations include modernizing the kitchen and baths with the highest quality materials. The late-Georgian style home has Federal Period details throughout the structure as detailed in John Poston’s book, “The Buildings of Charleston,” Fisher revealed.
“The restoration has been true to the original design which creates a modern and comfortable living space within,” she said.
“Comfortable and modern” are most certainly two adjectives to describe the home. Add stunning, livable and inviting. Steps from a landscaped garden space lead up to a welcoming and expansive porch. The wide front foyer has curved doorways to the left and right, while a staircase leads upward. The eye goes to the exquisite details and a mesh of dark and light on the walls. This theme carries throughout – rooms in subtle charcoal greys, bright whites and glossy painted ceilings – make the spaces feel lived in and loved. Toile wallpaper decorates some rooms, serene darker tones in others and beautifully renovated baths off bedrooms create a sense of refined and contemporary sophistication.
“The owners decorated, designed and renovated this gem themselves to create one of the most beautiful and livable homes on the lower peninsula,” said Fisher. “It is close to the Battery, White Point Gardens, downtown shopping and restaurants – one of the best locations in downtown Charleston.”
Fisher said that the owners are talented architects in Charleston. The home’s grounds had special care in the updating of the garden area.
“The outdoor space is home to an original parterre garden designed and planted in the late 1800s,” she said. “The back portion of the garden is landscaped to provide privacy.”
One of the main wow factors is the kitchen, allegedly one of the “most instagrammed kitchens in Charleston.” This corner of the home is light-filled and the owners designed the lighting over the island. A La Cornue French stove, marble countertops and backsplash coupled with a cozy sitting area off to the side make it a chef’s dream.
Fast facts about 58 South Battery:
• Circa 1800 – Post-revolutionary and known as the John Blake House.
• It has four bedrooms, four baths and is 5,029 square feet.
• The home was classified in 1941 as valuable to the city in “This is Charleston,” the first book ever published that chronicled the first inventories of historic properties in America.
• The property has appeared in House and Garden, Southern Accents, Flower Magazine and two articles in the Wall Street Journal.
Carriage Properties, List price: $6.59 million
Looking at this estate-like home on lower South of Broad, you may not realize, initially, how modern its interior is. The spectacular 18-month renovation, overseen by Mike Besta, a renowned Charleston renovation and restoration specialist/contractor, included the garden, a complete re-do of the exterior and an exterior staircase being restructured, after getting Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) approval. Inside, the renovations continue. Three tiered, gracious and roomy piazzas are part of the home’s stunning personality.
“You don’t have to come in on the ground floor and go upstairs,” said Charles Sullivan, broker and founding partner of Carriage Properties. “You enter the home the way you should, dramatically up the staircase on to the piazza and into the main living areas.”
Dramatic and sumptuous, original finishes such as moldings, fireplace surrounds, and French doors everywhere pair perfectly with boldly modern décor – sleek chairs, fanciful artwork, glittering lighting and black marble look right at home among them.
The pre-Victorian home sits on a double lot on a narrow, one-way, less-trafficked street in a very quiet area. With a three-car garage, parking pad and long driveway, there’s space to park at least eight vehicles.
“We’re finding the number of young, affluent buyers is on the increase,” Sullivan said. “They prefer contemporary finishes in historic settings. Having a guest house above is a rare find in downtown due to lot size constraints.”
The turnkey property has renovated bedrooms and baths on the first, third and fourth floors. The main floor houses the expansive entertaining spaces – the dining room and kitchen are here. The award-winning kitchen is what people “gravitate to,” according to Sullivan. It’s obvious this space is one of the stars of the show here – its bold beauty beckons – and the finishes are very tactile, with appliances integrated seamlessly into the design.
“It’s meant to be used,” he said. “The owners incorporated two dishwashers, a large island, separate wine color and wine dispenser and it flows nicely to the den and dining room.”
A home for entertaining, it has separate guest suites above and below the main level. The guest house is a large suite near an outdoor patio, with its own balcony. Modern flooring and tile make appearances throughout. The master bath spacious and light-filled, with a free-standing tub and separate shower, it presents as a spa-like experience space.
“The location is private and quiet,” Sullivan said. “The look, clean and fresh with high quality finishes that compliment both traditional and contemporary styles.”
Fast Facts about 18 Church
• Built in 1835, with 6,875 square feet and five bedrooms and six and a half baths.
• The kitchen won a National Kitchen and Bath Award (NKBA) in 2019.
• It has a separate catering kitchen on the ground floor.
• The home most likely underwent some architectural changes in the late 1800s, but the outside staircase was structurally brought back to its original “glory.”
Maison Real Estate, List price: $9.995 million
There’s always a “Grande dame” when it comes to elegance – prominent, prestigious and proud. The Capers-Motte House at 69 Church certainly claims that status and it’s rare for a home of this historic significance to come on the market.
“The home has never been on the open market,” said Leslie Turner, Broker-in-charge and founder of Maison Real Estate. “It has only been owned by three families in the last 150 years.”
Designated as a Category 1 home by Charleston’s BAR, meaning the home is of the “highest architectural design quality . . .and must be preserved and retained in situ at all costs.”
Walking into this home, you get a sense of that immediately. This home was built to last and has done so, incredibly for centuries. It is the epitome of genteel Charleston refinement. Known as a Charleston double, symmetry is paramount throughout. The main floor extends the full depth of the home and rooms flank either side. The sitting room or library on this floor has the original cypress paneling, a sign of wealth during its hey-day.
In the 1700s, kitchens were separate and bricked in case of fire. This home is connected by a “hyphen.” Two rooms – a bar area and a beautiful, light-filled room with original brick walls and patina stone walls lead into the kitchen. The present owners wanted to preserve the kitchen -- it has upscale appliances, but the overall feel is authentic, rustic and comfortable. It opens to a very private garden area with a magical ambiance. An opening through towering podocarpus, reveals a large oval pool, one of the first downtown and set among lush landscaping and Gothic-Revival-inspired privies.
“There are very few pre-Revolutionary houses in Charleston and this is one of the best,” Turner explained. “It has survived 275 years of wars, hurricanes, earthquakes and fires from shell bombardment. Many features are priceless, not just ‘luxury.”
King of Prussia marble fireplaces in the home are irreplaceable – this type of marble no longer exists. Delft tiles that surround fireplaces and appear in the home are original, extremely rare and difficult to replace. Mantles, crown moldings, wainscoting and cornices are all in pristine condition and give a nod to both the Georgian period when it was constructed and the Federal period when extensive renovations were done.
“The quality of construction is incredible,” said Turner. “The structure is so pure and authentic. Indoor plumbing was added to two ‘towers’ on the rear of the house so as not to chop up interior rooms.”
The addition allowed each bedroom to have an en suite full bathroom, including the master which has a roomy, light-filled en suite bath. Nine over nine double sash windows flood the home with light.
The showstopper of 69 Church? The grand ballroom located on the second floor. Stepping into the grand space, you get a sense of how Charlestonians once entertained and how present-day, the space could accommodate gracious entertaining. Touring it, felt like being on the set of “Downton Abbey.” The exquisite original details, from the wide-plank hardwood floors to the tall windows, double fireplaces and beautiful original moldings, make this room one-of-a-kind spectacular.
“The location of 69 Church is one of the best in town,” Turner said. “This picturesque section of Church Street is very special and on original high ground – important for today’s worries about flooding in the Holy City. It’s an easy walk to Waterfront Park, White Point Garden, the Battery and many of Charleston’s best restaurants and shopping on King, Broad and Meeting Streets.”
Fast facts about 69 Church:
• The earliest documentation of the structure is a deed dated 1761, but it’s believed that the house dates back to 1745.
• Jacob Motte, public treasurer, and his wife, Rebecca Brewton Motte, rented the home from 1761 to 1770 from the Roche family, who owned the home in the mid-1700s.
• The home was used as meeting place for the Commons House of Assembly in the late 1700s.
• Artist Alice Ravenel Huger Smith lived in the home in the 1800s.
• The home underwent renovations in the 1800s, the 1970s and the present owners made extensive renovations in the early 1998 with Charleston architect and renovation/conservation specialist Richard Marks.
• The entire property is surrounded by tall brick walls, all of which were repointed. The garden has been opened to the public through the Garden Club and Historic Charleston Foundations.
• The home is 8,524 square feet and has seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths.
Charleston’s BAR was established in 1931. It has a rating system for historical and architectural structures:
Category 1: Exceptional buildings of the highest architectural quality – must be preserved and retained in situ at all costs.
Category 2: Excellent high style regional architecture – fine “Charleston style.” Or irreplaceable importance, to be preserved in situ at all costs.
Category 3: Significant good architectural quality of the vernacular mode. To be retained and protected.
Category 4: Contributory buildings of architectural value. To be preserved and retained.
• The total city area, including water, is approximately 142 square miles.
• The City of Charleston total population estimate as of January 2020 was 156,536.
Source: BAR “Historical/Architectural Inventory Rating System” and City of Charleston, “Fast Facts” prepared by the Department of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability, January 2020.
