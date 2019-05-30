The maker of Yeti-branded coolers and other products will open its downtown Charleston store on June 14, the company announced Thursday.
The company has been renovating a 5,000-square-foot space at 360 King St. for months.
“Charleston’s passionate outdoor, fishing, and culinary communities make it an ideal city for our latest store,” Yeti Holdings CEO Matt Reintjes said in a written statement. “South Carolinians have long been wonderful supporters of Yeti and we are excited to further share our brand in this unique coastal city.”
In addition to selling coolers, drinkware and outdoor living accessories, the store will have a bar offering craft beers, wines, coffee and "quick bites."
Austin, Texas-based Yeti said the Charleston store also will feature live entertainment, including music acts, film screenings, demonstrations and workshops.
Announced last fall, the Charleston store is just one of two the company is opening outside of its hometown. The other is in Chicago. Yeti has estimated it would invest as $6 million in the brick-and-mortar expansion.
Locally, the premium cooler maker currently sells much of its pricey merchandise online and through numerous chains, including Half-Moon Outfitters, Palmetto Moon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Yeti inked a 10-year lease in August for the King Street space.