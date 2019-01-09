Downtown Charleston soon will be left without a conventional mom-and-pop hardware store.
East Bay True Value Hardware will move from its corner site at Society and East Bay streets in the spring to a new location on the upper peninsula at 1409 King St. Extension.
An official moving date has not been set, but it's tentatively set for late March. Certain items that won't be relocated to the 8,500-square-foot new location are already at reduced prices.
Shortly before the move, the shop will launch a bigger sale to reduce inventory.
Store owner Kimberly Hines said she is moving because building owner Eddie Buck notified her about three years ago he would not renew the lease when it expired since he was considering a redevelopment plan for the property.
When those plans didn't materialize, Buck said he later returned to talk with Hines, but by then it was too late. She had already purchased the property where Blu Gorilla Tattoo was once located on the upper peninsula.
Buck Investments Limited bought the hardware store property and the adjacent buildings housing Domino's and Delta Pharmacy in 2016 for $3.5 million. Buck said Domino's wants to move to a permanent site, while a two-year deal might be made to extend the drug store's lease. The leases expire in May.
Buck said he has talked to a few prospects for the hardware and pizza spaces, but nothing has been lined up and he doesn't want to tie tenants into leases for too long in case development opportunity arises.
Hines said once the hardware store move is completed to upper King, the store will have a grand opening event. She also said about 1,800 square feet will be available for lease to a future retail tenant.
A vacant lot later purchased next to the new location will house a greenhouse for a garden center.
Hines hasn't decided if the 30-year-old store will maintain its name since it will no longer be located on East Bay Street, but she is leaning toward keeping it.
The hardware store's relocation comes two years after Hughes Lumber and Building Supplies closed on Mary Street to make way for a proposed mixed-use development with a multilevel parking deck, apartments and retail.
Behind the current site of the East Bay hardware store and neighboring businesses, a new multifamily development is about to rise.
Nashville-based Southern Land Co. plans to build a 148-unit, four- and five-story apartment project along Washington Street between Society and Vernon streets. The former site of the Vegetable Bin as well as a nearby paint store and flower shop were recently demolished to make way for the project.
What's cooking?
A Mount Pleasant bakery is almost ready to begin serving cakes, pies and other goodies in a new location.
Kudzu Bakery & Market could open as early as Tuesday at 1100 Bowman Road in an outparcel building at Bowman Place Shopping Center, according to owner Karen Herndon.
The bakery announced last fall it was leaving 794 Coleman Blvd. after seven years for a larger space. The new site, with more retail and kitchen space, is about 4,000 square feet, about 1,100 square feet larger than the former site that closed Dec. 31 for the move.
A new venture led by Charleston restaurateur Richard Stoney is set to take over the former Kudzu site. Herndon called it a biscuit restaurant. Stoney did not immediately respond for comment.
On the way
A new restaurant is on the way to peninsular Charleston.
Chasing Sage owner and chef Walter Edward of Mount Pleasant recently leased 1,965 square feet at 267 Rutledge Ave., according to Ravenel Commercial Properties.
The site at the corner of Line Street, just off the Septima P. Clark (Crosstown) Expressway, is now being redeveloped and could open later this year.
Edward did not immediately respond for further information.
In the lane
A new bowling alley is coming to Walterboro.
Lowcountry Lanes will launch its grand opening from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday. The 14-lane entertainment business can be found at 226 Wichman St. in the space of a former bowling alley that closed several years ago. The site, owned by Jason Rasner of Summerville, was gutted over the past six months and completely remade.
Customers will find the former lanes built into the counter tops and front desk.
"It's a pretty special place now," Rasner said.
In addition to bowling, the alley will include a sports bar, arcade, kitchen and party room.
The alley, with 15-20 employees, will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
From 9:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, it will feature cosmic bowling where black lights are turned on and the lanes flash.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Friday, but the facility won't open to the public until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Adding on
A 21-year-old Mount Pleasant auto repair business that handles about 2,500 wrecked vehicles a year is expanding its facility and adding more workers.
Mount Pleasant Collision at 1423 Stuart Engals Blvd. will grow by 10,000 square feet and include new offices, customer waiting lounge and additional room for damage appraisals. The current, 8,000-square-foot business, owned by Stephen and Laurie Berman, employs 22 and will add up to eight new production workers, according to general manager Andrew Swift.
A grand reopening is planned for mid-February.
Snip, snip
A new pet supply shop is opening in Summerville.
Miss Maddies will snip the ribbon at 10 a.m. Friday at 805 N. Cedar St. It will offer items for pets and their owners, including handmade products, bow ties, flower buds, bandanas, collars, leashes, treats and artwork.
Gassing up
A new Spinx gas station is on the way to the suburbs of Summerville.
Land has been cleared at Orangeburg and Dorchester roads for the new Greenville-based service station and convenience store, according to Greg Minton, the company's vice president of real estate. Spinx currently operates 11 locations throughout the Charleston area.