It has been a year and a half since Home Telecom made plans to outfit the Charleston peninsula with blazing Internet speeds, with service that would finish downloads several times faster than the competition.
Now, it’s actually happening.
Moncks Corner-based Home says it has hooked up its first customer on the peninsula, a technology incubator, and a number of others. And it’s making plans to install fiber infrastructure in a new high-end condominium development downtown, its first residential project.
Those customers will have access to what’s known as gigabit Internet service, which is four times faster than the next-best offering downtown. It’s also 40 times faster than the standard definition of broadband Internet.
Getting gigabit service downtown has long been a goal for the city’s economic-development boosters, who have seen limited Internet options as a stumbling block for the Lowcountry’s burgeoning tech industry. The peninsula’s older infrastructure — mostly copper wires and coaxial cable — has kept speeds down.
But Home has found another hurdle all together: customer interest.
The company announced its gigabit ambitions thinking that pockets of interested customers would emerge — like, say, the tech startups clustered on the upper peninsula. But feedback was limited, and it was scattered across town.
Home chief executive Will Helmly said the quiet response was disappointing. It didn’t want to install infrastructure until customers signed up, but customers wouldn’t sign up for something that wasn’t ready.
Helmly says the company is still charting its strategy on the peninsula, and its timeline for introducing service. But this time, "several" businesses have signed up, including the Harbor Entrepreneur Center on the King Street Extension.
Home encountered the so-so interest at a moment when Internet providers were racing to crank up their speeds across the region. Every major provider in the Charleston area now offers gigabit service at least somewhere, and virtually all of them announced it in the past two years.
It’s hard to say how well they’ve done. Comcast says its service has been "very well received" since it rolled out this spring, and AT&T says it has been "pleased" with the response it's gotten in the past two years. Charter Communications declined to comment on its weeks-old offering, and WOW Internet, Cable and Phone didn’t answer questions about their performance.
Those providers have mostly introduced gigabit speeds to the suburbs, where it’s easier to install wires, though WOW’s service reaches into Wagener Terrace, where it offers the ultra-fast service through its existing coax cables.
But the peninsula has been elusive. Helmly says construction projects downtown are tricky because there’s not much room left for new wires on telephone poles, and burying fiber entails a tedious search for more than a century’s worth of wires left underground.
Home’s advantage is that it has access to one of the few backbones of fiber infrastructure that goes downtown — a network originally built by SCANA Corp., the owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas.
That network primarily runs down East Bay and Meeting streets, west along Calhoun and Cannon streets and over to President Street, with tendrils that reach as far south as White Point Gardens. Still, Helmly said his company doesn’t yet know exactly where gigabit service will go next.
But the company’s focus might not be the city’s most historic districts: Instead, he said, it’s likely to focus on installing cables in buildings under construction. They’re relatively easy to get to — unlike the rest of the peninsula.