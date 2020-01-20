The sale price wasn't disclosed at the time, but a high-end Charleston hotel that changed hands in December fetched an even $43 million, or more than $472,000 per key, according to recently posted Charleston County property records.
The King Charles Inn, a 91-room boutique lodging near the heart of the city's tourism district, was a longtime holding of an affiliate of Mount Pleasant-based hospitality company Charlestowne Hotels and its founder and CEO, Everett Smith.
The property had been under continuous ownership since 1983, when the South Carolina partnership King Charles Associates purchased it for about $2.8 million.
An affiliate of Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners out of Chicago purchased the Meeting Street parcel in mid-December. The ownership change also came with a transition in management. Davidson Hotels, an Atlanta hospitality management company, added the King Charles to its portfolio under its luxury segment, Pivot Hotels and Resorts.
Caroline Dyal, vice president of operations for Pivot, said the new ownership group plans to retain the King Charles name but update aspects of the property. They plan to start renovations on the hotel's guest rooms and public spaces later this year.
The renovations won't be the first reinvention for the King Charles. Back in 2014, major improvements and upgrades were made when the hotel officially severed ties with Best Western to emerge as an independent, boutique offering.
Hall at the helm
Charleston restaurateur and newly appointed museum chairman Bill Hall led his first meeting of the Patriots Point Development Authority on Friday.
"It's a real honor to be here," said Hall at Friday's meeting, which was also the first session that the museum streamed live online.
Gov. Henry McMaster's office confirmed Hall's appointment about a week and a half after now-former chairman Ray Chandler announced his resignation at the authority's November meeting.
Hall owns four Halls Chophouse steakhouses, as well as other restaurants under the Charleston-based hospitality company Hall Management Group.
Duane Parrish, the director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said Hall is a "successful businessperson" who "understands tourism."
The Patriots Point oversight panel is in the midst of working with Charleston developer Michael Bennett to create a 30-acre complex of hotels, retail, residences and offices on waterfront land he is leasing from the state. The project, called Patriots Annex, is expected to be key for the financial success of the museum and the expensive maintenance of its historic vessels.
The maritime museum also announced last week that Spartanburg businessman Darwin Simpson has returned to the Patriots Point board. The former president and CEO of the chemical distribution company Univar is serving his second term with the PPDA.
Free ride
A Charleston carriage tour company is hosting its annual "Locals Free Day" next week. On Sunday, Jan. 26, residents of Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties can board a carriage tour for free at Palmetto Carriage Works.
An ID with a current address or another proof of residency, such as a recent utility bill, has to be shown to redeem the free tour.
Palmetto's prices typically start at $30 for hour-long tours through the city's historic residential district and $20 for 35-minute rides through the commercial areas of downtown.
Tours are first-come-first-served, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Parking will be available at the company's lot at the corner of Anson and Pinckney streets.
Carriages will depart from the company's "Big Red Barn" at 8 Guinard Street from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.