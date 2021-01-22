Downtown Charleston hotel reopened rooms after 10-month closure, renovations

When the Market Pavilion Hotel on East Bay Street closed its doors last spring, it was for the same reason that dozens of other properties in the area were temporarily going dark.

The COVID-19 pandemic was still new, travel was virtually on hold and it wasn't clear how long shutdowns would last.

By early summer, most hotels had opened their doors again, this time with revamped cleaning practices, plastic shields for front desks and face masks for their staff. But a few properties opted to close for months instead, using the time without guests to get work done that would be difficult otherwise.

The Market Pavilion Hotel, which officially opened some of its guestrooms Friday for the first time since its spring hiatus, was one.

Aside from a property on Meeting Street that's undergoing a full rebrand, the Market Pavilion is the last Charleston hotel to reopen its rooms to guests after a temporary closure that started because of the coronavirus.

There were already plans to redecorate the hotel in 2020, Elaina Palassis England of Palas Hospitality said, so it made sense to keep rooms closed longer and get more improvements done once it became clear that travel would take time to recover.

The hotel's restaurant, Grill 225, welcomed diners back in December. That space, too, was updated, with walls, floors and furnishings refinished. The rooftop Pavilion Bar also reopened last month, with an "enhanced kitchen," new lounge chairs and outdoor heaters.

Improvements in the hotel include new carpeting and drapes, electrical and air conditioning upgrades, paint color changes and new bedding and linens.

The boardroom and employee areas were also renovated, the concierge floor was redesigned and a new retail area for popular food items, called the Cafe Pavilion, was completed at the South Market Street entrance of the hotel.

Renovations are still ongoing, but Palassis said all of the guestrooms should be complete by the spring. Visitors who do stay in the open rooms won't be aware of the remaining work being done in the interim, she said.

Palassis said the hotel team is "anxious to get back to normalcy in 2021" and feels hopeful about the spring.

Most travel watchers, in the Palmetto State and beyond, feel there is pent-up demand that will eventually pay off for the hospitality industry once the coronavirus pandemic is under control in the U.S.

During its about 10 months without guests, the Market Pavilion didn't miss out on much. The Charleston region saw occupancy rates much lower than those in recent years.

At its low point in April, right when a glut of hotels announced they would be pausing reservations temporarily, occupancy in the region was just 19.6 percent. The best rate was in October, when a little over half of Charleston-area hotel rooms were filled.

The new year got off to a slow start with an about 36 percent occupancy rate statewide during the first full week of January, but that's to be expected for what's typically the slowest month for tourism in the state, even without the dampening effects of a pandemic.

State tourism director Duane Parrish predicted a "bleak first few months" for South Carolina travel at the beginning of the year but has said he feels confident anxious travelers will start booking trips later in 2021.