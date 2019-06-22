Anyone who has tuned into the popular television program, “Tiny House, Big Living,” can surmise that there are those who wish to live a far less-cluttered lifestyle by downsizing. The so-called “Tiny House Movement” is a current trend where buyers decide to live in close quarters – sometimes, between 100 to 400 square feet. For most of us, that seems more like a garden shed, but downsizing doesn’t have to be that extreme.
“I’ve worked with younger buyers with high value property looking to sell for a profit so when they downsize, they’d be debt-free with money to invest and travel,” said Ryan Wilks of The Drake Herrin Group, Carolina One.
Until recently, buyers have found it difficult to find a home that suits their idea of downsizing. Since the housing boom, larger homes were the norm and buyers sought space to spread out. According to census data, the average size of a new single-family home built in the United States topped 2,600 square feet in 2014. Ten percent of homes across the nation were over 4,000 square feet in that same year, and homes were double in size that year than a decade earlier. In the 1970s, homes were a modest 1,500 to 1,700 square feet.
Are buyers longing for those good old days or just longing for less stuff, less stress and less space to maintain?
According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) the average size of a single family home in the U.S. increased at the beginning of 2018, despite a nationwide downsizing trend. New homes had been falling, size-wise, the previous two years. Bigger may be making its way back for some as average square footage for new homes now is 2,641 square feet.
The up and down nature of home size trends is dictated somewhat by the markets, coming in and out of recessions affects buyers’ habits and apparently, the need for larger or smaller homes. Or, some simply want to downsize, no matter what the market.
Marshall Walker of Marshall Walker Full Service Real Estate lists two condos that offer open floor plans, taking advantage of 1,200 to 1,400 square feet in the most efficient way. Both are in locations that contain social-like settings, proximity to shopping, dining, and culture, and offer residents amenities and maintenance-free living. Downsizing space doesn’t mean downsizing lifestyles.
One is a 1,400 square foot condo in West Ashley that is just across the Ashley River from downtown Charleston, with short walks to shops in the South Windermere area. The other, a 1,200 square foot condo is located in the heart of downtown’s Upper Peninsula and is perfect for those working downtown or those who wish to be there. Both are in the low to mid $400,000 with amenities and no yards to maintain.
“Parents with kids off to college or mature buyers are looking to move into one level or condo living,” Walker said. “The size and maintenance of a home is one reason why buyers choose to leave a more sizeable home.”
Wilks agreed. “Clients looking to downsize have been looking in areas with amenities in the community – planned communities or at least being close to green spaces and walking paths with access to shopping and dining.”
Lock it and go is a very attractive alternative to downsizers.
Lessening the load
The desire for some homeowners to lessen their load is real. From millennials to baby boomers to mature buyers, many seek smaller spaces. The reasons are varied:
· Baby boomers want less space to upkeep and manage.
· Senior buyers wish to be near health and fitness facilities and social settings – moving into 55 plus communities.
· Buyers want urban settings – from millennials to seniors – and those spaces are tighter.
“There are many reasons why people downsize,” said Lisa Sutton of Carolina One. Sutton, a Seniors Real Estate Specialist focuses on working with older homeowners who are selling a large family home. “Many of these clients are empty-nesters or find themselves single because of death or divorce. They sometimes want a fresh start in a townhome or condominium.”
Sutton said that she’s also worked with younger buyers and millennials who, instead of buying into a lower cost fixer-upper, trade the joy of homeownership for something smaller. “They want a simple loft within walking or biking distance to their workplace, grocery store, restaurants and gym.”
Whatever the reason, builders are making room for these smaller dwellings in socially based environments with amenities. Dependent upon a buyer’s budget, one can downsize in luxury or stay within a $250-$300,000 plus price point in the Lowcountry region. Established neighborhoods in West Ashley have smaller ranch-style homes that may require a bit of TLC. Areas such as Summerville, Hanahan and Goose Creek have new construction smaller homes that fit the bill and the budget.
“The clients I’ve seen in the Tri-County area looking to downsize are primarily empty nesters,” Wilks said. “The kids have moved out and they realize their house is too large for the two of them. They look for less house to keep clean, but want a guest room for the kids when they visit and they want the master bedroom downstairs. The least amount of steps for levels for ease of access.”
Downsizing – Lowcountry options
The topic of downsizing is an interesting one, especially according to what area of the country you live in. The Lowcountry isn’t like other parts of the country, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and the Northeast where boomers choose to age in place because of substantially rising home costs.
Though building costs are rising everywhere, the taxes in our area – so far – are reasonable enough to warrant putting that downsize plan off. Still, there are those who wish to do so and budget isn’t a factor. To some homeowners, downsizing from a 4,000 square-foot home means cutting the square footage in half and buying in some of Charleston’s most expensive markets such as downtown, Mount Pleasant or other waterfront properties.
“There are a number of out-of-town buyers from the northern parts of the U.S. that plan to downsize, but upon shopping for a home in greater Charleston realize they can afford to purchase more home than they realized, and do so,” said Charlotte Lemon of The Real Buyer’s Agent.
Indeed, they do. The Charleston area is renowned for its family-friendly neighborhoods, temperate climate and recently, the surge of developments throughout the Lowcountry is a good indicator that developers are diligently trying to fulfill the needs of a spectrum of buyers, including those who wish to lighten their load.
“The Charleston area offers amenity-rich options to residents and newcomers,” Sutton said. “Carolina Bay in West Ashley has a broad array of housing and includes parks, pools and playground. It’s also close to top medical, professional and dining and retail.”
A brand new development opening soon in Mount Pleasant, Sea Island Hamlet, consists of townhomes that have nearly 2,000 square feet, a considerable downsize to residents coming from the much large homes scattered throughout the Lowcountry. In the heart of Mount Pleasant, it has shared green and common spaces and easy walks and commutes to shopping and dining.
Though Charleston’s real estate values have risen substantially over the last decade (up 9.48 percent according to BestPlacestoLive.net), there are still affordable options if a buyer isn’t in the $400,000 plus pool of buyers.
A new neighborhood, Mackey Farms in Goose Creek, has energy-efficient new construction homes that start in the low $200,000, have one-level living and at 1,655 square feet, they are a viable solution for a budget-friendly downsize. The neighborhood is in a rural-like setting but has easy access to Summerville and Goose Creek, as well as shopping and dining options and the new Roper Hospital.
Kick starting a new phase
“In my most recent experience, the typical buyer that is downsizing is the Baby Boomer generation,” said Lemon. “This buyer finds themselves with older children with families of their own living elsewhere."
Mature adults have much more options in the region than ever before, with developers ramping up for the demand over the last decade. The 55 and older crowd is one of the top demographics in the Charleston market for downsizers and the area has about a dozen 55 plus communities now – Del Webb at Nexton and Four Seasons at Cane Bay in the Summerville area and Enclave Park on Johns Island. Liberty Cottages in Mount Pleasant is a gated community within Park West and future plans for a new older adult community in Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant is undergoing construction. The price ranges for these communities suit nearly any budget – from $200,000 up to $500,000 and beyond.
What’s more, South Carolina is a very retirement-friendly state because it doesn’t tax Social Security income.
What all these baby-boomer and older adult communities have in common is a kind of “inspired” lifestyle – one that focuses on quality in terms of finishes in a more compact space with plenty of social structure and community to enhance their lives.
The bottom line
The term “downsizing” may have a negative connotation for some, but as millennials take over as the largest demographic and whether baby boomers “age in place” or move into smaller spaces, the bottom line is builders and developers across the U.S. are constructing smaller abodes to accommodate the lifestyle choices of a vast range of buyers.
According to a 2017 article in Curbed Magazine, the “median sale price of a new home in the U.S. in May 2017 was $345,800.” For some, downsizing isn’t just a choice, but a necessity. For others, it’s just a new way of living and home, no matter how small or large, is where the heart is.
