NEW YORK — U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss in eight months on Wednesday as technology companies continued to drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 831.
The losses were widespread, and stocks that have been the biggest winners on the market the last few years, including tech companies and retailers, suffered steep declines. Apple and Amazon both had their worst day in two and a half years.
The Nasdaq composite, which has a high concentration of tech companies, posted its biggest loss in more than two years.
Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, said investors fear that rising interest rates and growing expenses are going to erode company profits next year.
"The tax cuts juiced earnings this year, and that's not sustainable," he said. "The market's starting to say that the glass may be half empty."
The S&P 500 index sank 3.3 percent to 2,785.68. The benchmark index fell for the fifth straight day, which hadn't happened since just before the 2016 presidential election.
The Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.1 percent to 7,422.05. It's fallen 7.5 percent in just five days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 3.1 percent, to 25,598.74. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 2.9 percent, to 1,575.41.
After a long stretch of relative calm, the stock market has suffered sharp losses over the last week as bond yields surged. Stocks had come close to big drops in the last few days, but each time they recovered some of their losses. That didn't happen Wednesday as stocks fell further late in the day.
Interest rates began spurting higher following several encouraging reports on the economy. Higher rates can slow economic growth, erode corporate profits and make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks.