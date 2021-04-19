Doscher's supermarket in Charleston to close mid-2022 under retail center redevelopment plan

The 47-year-old Doscher's IGA supermarket in West Ashley will close by mid-2022 under plans to redevelop part of the Whole Foods-anchored shopping center on Savannah Highway.

Site plans for West Ashley Station show the 25,408-square-foot Doscher's grocery store will be demolished along with the smaller outparcel building housing Burrell & Flynn's bakery after their leases expire.

Four new buildings are slated for the site, according to plans by developer S.J. Collins Enterprises of Georgia.

Plans for the Doscher's site show two new, side-by-side structures: one of 10,008 square feet and another of 6,207 square feet.

The bakery building at 1209 Savannah Highway will be replaced with a 4,994-square-foot structure under the redevelopment plan. A fourth building of just over 5,000 square feet will be built on the right side of the property behind the bakery site.

"I knew this was coming at some point, but I thought it would be in June or July," Doscher's co-owner Johnny Doscher said.

Doscher informed his 35 store employees April 19 of the redevelopment plans.

He said the store's lease will expire in June 2022 and "the landlord’s future plans do not provide Doscher’s the opportunity to stay."

Doscher thanked the store's customers for their loyalty over much of the past five decades and said the company will continue to operate and remodel its remaining Doscher's IGA store on Remount Road in Hanahan.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

He emphasized the Savannah Highway store will not close until the middle of next year.

Beth Burrell, co-owner of Burrell & Flynn's, was aware, too, that changes are on the way to the shopping center.

"We have actively been looking for a place to relocate to ... not having much luck ... as we really want to stay in West Ashley," Burrell said in an email. "I can’t get a solid answer on when we need to vacate from anyone."

The 7-acre West Ashley Station parcel is owned by Synovus Trust Co. of Charleston, but it is divided into two sections, according to county land records.

The 4¼-acre parcel housing Whole Foods Market, Hollywood Feed and a soon-to-open Chase Bank made up Phase I of the redevelopment of the property five years ago.

Whole Foods announced in 2016 it would locate on the corner site at Farmfield Avenue, replacing a gas station, day care center and soccer facility. The store opened two years later.

The 3-acre tract where Doscher's and the bakery are located make up the parcel targeted for redevelopment in Phase II.

A developer's representative said it was too early in the process to pinpoint how long it will take to demolish the existing structures and build new ones.

S.J. Collins Enterprises is already actively marketing the proposed new structures for leasing.