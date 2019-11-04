After sustaining serious damage from Hurricane Dorian, a Bahamas resort owned by a Charleston-area couple announced last week that plans are in works to reopen post-haste, by March.
Jim and Ann Irvin, who co-founded the local Firefly Distillery, were in their home on James Island when the storm hit their Firefly Sunset Resort on Sept. 1.
The Elbow Cay getaway is in Hope Town in the normally sunbaked Abaco Islands, where Dorian stalled for about a day as a Category 5 hurricane, pummeling the islands with storm surges, rain and winds of up to 185 mph.
Of the resort's eight villas, two were destroyed and the other six were severely damaged. Though the resort has been closed, its employees continue to feed about 300 people a day according to a blog post about recovery efforts.
A Charleston-based team most recently delivered supplies to the resort in mid-October. The Irvins also recently opened an online shop with T-shirts, hats and other merchandise to support rebuilding efforts in Hope Town and pay for food and housing for resort employees.
Cruise news
Not to be confused with the ambiguous national ethos, the American Dream is set to drop anchor in Charleston, courtesy of a British vacation company.
TUI UK announced last week that it’s launching four new U.S. cruises from Florida through its Marella pleasure ship line in 2021.
Among the calls is Charleston, which is one of the stops in an itinerary the company is marketing as the “American Dream.”
The summer cruise will be on the 867-foot, 1,830-passenger Marella Discovery. It will originate at Port Canaveral and visit New York and Freeport in the Bahamas. Other details, such as the dates and the ship's length of stay at Union Pier, were not available last week. Bookings start Thursday.
Marella formerly operated as Thomson Cruises.
Flowertown bound
It turns out that rumors of JPMorgan Chase’s plan to open a Summerville branch were not greatly exaggerated.
The financial services giant submitted paperwork last week with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a retail office at the northwest corner of North Main Street and Berkeley Circle in Flowertown. The filing gives the public 30 days to comment on the proposal.
JPMorgan kicked off the approval process this past summer to open its first two full-service branches in the Charleston region under its Chase brand along Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. The Post and Courier reported in August that a Summerville location also was in the cards.
The South Carolina coast had been largely off the New York-based banking giant’s radar screen until mid-2018, when it announced plans to open a commercial loan office in downtown Charleston to court small and mid-sized businesses in the area. The branch expansion will extend its reach to local consumers.
Recruiting tool
Charleston's technology scene checked off a notable transaction last week with the sale of Engage Talent, an artificial intelligence firm. The acquisition — by Orlando-based Workforce Logiq — came with an interesting data tool powered by Engage's technology.
What it shows is good news for South Carolina-based employers.
Engage uses AI to help companies with their worker recruitment and retention efforts. It published some of its insights in a map that shows how "recruitable" employees are in every state.
It turns out South Carolina is one of the tougher places for companies to poach talent from each other. Engage reports the rate of workers in the Palmetto State who are open to "an unsolicited recruitment message" is 18 percent lower than the national average. In other words, employees in South Carolina are somewhat less willing to hear out an offer to leave their current employers.
The calculation also means companies in the state have less to worry about in terms of employee retention.
The model Engage built mines information from companies, including leadership changes, indications of churn like layoff notices and the firm's social media accounts. It also takes into account macroeconomic data and industry trends.
1st-class upgrade
Some New York City-bound Delta passengers might notice a change in the air once they touch down.
The Atlanta-based carrier is scheduled to start operating the first seven gates at its up-and-coming “Terminal C” at the much-maligned LaGuardia Airport on Monday. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and other officials cut the ribbon on the 105,000-square-foot first phase last week.
According to CNN Travel, waiting passengers will be treated to “dramatic views of both Flushing Bay and Citi Field, home to the New York Mets.”
Other amenities include an array of dining options, a nursing room and a relief room for service animals. Also, all seats in the waiting areas are equipped with an electrical outlet for charging electronic devices.
“A given at most major airports around the world, for LGA, it's a noteworthy advancement,” CNN noted.
Work started on the $3.9 billion project in August 2017 and is expected to wrap up in 2026, giving Delta 37 gates over four spacious concourses. It’s part of a broader $8 billion plan to bring LaGuardia into the modern travel age.
Delta operates three daily nonstop flights to the Queens airport from the Lowcountry. The airline has served Charleston for more than 85 years.
Bank notes
The checks will be in the mail again for workers at one of the biggest banks doing business in South Carolina.
Bank of America said it will pay $1,000 bonuses for the third consecutive year after posting record earnings in four of the past five quarters.
The cash payments will apply to eligible staffers who earn $100,000 or less a year. Higher-compensated employees who make between $100,000 and $350,000 will be granted 200 to 500 restricted stock units early next year.
CEO Brian Moynihan announced the bonuses in an internal memo Tuesday. They will go to about 95 percent of the workforce at B of A, the second largest federally insured lender operating in South Carolina, based on its $13.4 billion in deposits, according to the latest government data. The company has 76 branches in the Palmetto State.
"While our initial special compensation award originated from the benefits our company experienced from U.S. tax reform, our continued strong performance has allowed us to once again share the company's success," Moynihan wrote.
The special payouts have totaled about $1.6 billion over the past three years, he added.
DQ in SC
A fast-food chain is eyeing South Carolina's capital city for an infusion of new restaurants.
American Dairy Queen Corp. hopes to place 12-15 DQ Chill & Grill restaurants in the Columbia area. It currently has none under that brand in the Midlands, where it operates two conventional Dairy Queen locations in Cayce and Lexington.
The company said it is focused on building free-standing drive-thru restaurants with lunch and dinner options along with its signature sweet treats.
The set-up price for an investor ranges from $1.09 million to $1.85 million, which includes the initial $35,000 franchise fee but does not include the cost of land. The fast-food chain also is eyeing 10 other markets across the country for expansion.
Based in Minneapolis, it as an affiliate of International Dairy Queen Inc.and a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which is led by billionaire investor Warren Buffett.