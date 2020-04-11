Dorchester County: From urban to rural – a thriving and diverse region to call home

The broad area of land that comprises Dorchester County was named after a Massachusetts neighborhood, Dorchester, in the late 1600s. Residents moved from that upper spot of the East Coast down to this one. The original parish was abandoned in the late 1700s, but it remained as St. George’s Dorchester. Dorchester County was established in 1897 according to “South Carolina: A Handbook.”
Dorchester, Massachusetts remains one of Boston’s largest and most diverse neighborhoods, much like South Carolina’s Dorchester County. According to the Census Bureau’s population estimates, there are approximately 163,000 residents in Dorchester County.
Dorchester County includes North Charleston and the towns of Summerville, Ridgeville, St. George, Harleyville, Reesville and Lincolnville. According to the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS’ February 2020 market report, Dorchester County’s new listings realized a surge of 20.7 percent, with the median and average home sales price realizing an increase of 5.7 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. Townhome and condo new listings rose 10.5 percent. New listings along the Dorchester Road Corridor rose 3.3 percent with the average sales price realizing a slight uptick of 0.3 percent from February 2019.
Greater North Charleston’s new listings were down 5.1 percent, but average sales prices are up 7.7 percent to $213,329. The Greater Summerville area reported a major increase of new listings with 28.3 percent and average sales prices up 4.3 percent to $269,174. Summerville’s condo and townhome listings soared to 100 percent from February of last year, along with the average sale price of them going up 27.1 percent to $195,657.
The market is undergoing challenging circumstances during this time of a global pandemic and none of us can fully understand the impact yet. Nonetheless, industry professionals are hopeful that Dorchester County’s reputation of affordability, diverse lifestyles and low cost of living will sustain home values and help stabilize the uncertainty.
Metropolitan growth and master-planned communities
“Over the years Dorchester County has moved away from being more of a small rural area to being one of the fastest growing areas in the Charleston region,” Sarah Coleman-Lee of AgentOwned Realty explained. “Its economic and industrial expansion has a lot to offer – affordable housing, high quality healthcare, a low cost of living and diverse educational opportunities – it’s well known for its award-winning school district.”
Coleman-Lee, a 20-year resident of the area, said it’s a great place to raise a family and the growth makes it even better. With more options in terms of shopping, dining, hotels and local businesses, home values have increased, but still remain affordable.
She lists two homes in Summerville. One, in the established neighborhood of Quail Arbor, is on the market for $240,000. The other is in one of Summerville’s most popular neighborhoods, Pine Forest Country Club, and lists for $359,900. Homes in this neighborhood, which is minutes away from downtown Summerville, range from the mid-$200,000s to over a million.
Foster Smith of Carolina One commented, “The lack of supply of homes pushed prices higher and demand is ever-increasing due to employment and lifestyle. Obviously, Boeing, Volvo and Mercedes are pushing the growth.”
Smith said inventory is “considerably less” than it was five years ago.
Coleman-Lee agreed, saying, “A lack of inventory has continued to play a role. It sometimes seems as if homes cannot be built fast enough. However, the cost of land, rising material costs and government regulations has contributed to area housing affordability concerns.”
Building “fast enough” hit an all-time high in 2019. According to a recent article in the Post and Courier, the state and Charleston outpaced the nation in adding new homes. The Charleston-North Charleston metro area “added 6,754 new homes last year.” That’s 85.7 new units, which beat the national average of 41.9 units.
With growth comes growing pains. Coleman-Lee commented, “Growth is a sign of living in a desirable area, yet it changes the landscape. Many feel as if the infrastructure isn’t keeping pace with development. This is something I’m sure the county will continue to address and a priority as the county continues to expand.”
Dorchester County’s diversity is part of its charm. Military families gravitate to the area because of its proximity to military bases, school system and affordability.
“There are so many great communities – Summers Corner, Carnes Crossroads, Nexton and The Ponds,” she said. “Master-planned communities are becoming a big attraction. Nexton is a multi-generational community that offers a vibrant blend of single-family homes, townhomes and 55+ active adult communities at multiple price points. It’s 25 miles to downtown Charleston and five miles to downtown Summerville. Development in the area continues to flourish and the opening of the Nexton Parkway interchange has definitely been a plus to assist to population growth.”
Smith agreed. “Summers Corner is a very active neighborhood right now,” he said. “The Rollins School of Art opened and the neighborhood has taken off."
In addition, the newest Lennar development, Azalea Ridge at Summers Corner, has added to the community’s popularity among buyers who want new construction. Homes range in the $300,000s.
Smith’s listing in The Ponds neighborhood, a 2,500 square foot home, has access to the community’s amenity rich advantages that includes a community center and park with miles of lake and walking trails. Home prices start in the upper $200,000s.
Jana Bantz of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate said that despite the county’s enormous growth over the years, it maintains its “charm and southern hospitality.”
“For such a large community we still have a small-town charm and it’s what attracts buyers,” she said referring to Summerville. “There is a feeling of belonging to a community of caring, friendly people. Our property values have been growing, but at a sustainable level that is good for the residents and good for the developers. It’s been a win-win opportunity that funds our high-performing schools and brings welcome amenities to this area.”
Bantz has a listing in the River Birch neighborhood near The Ponds at 8003 Surrey Avenue for $424,900. Her listing in The Ponds neighborhood at 140 Phoebe Road lists for $464,950 and is at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by private woods on each side.
Coleman-Lee said she finds that many buyers – young families and entrepreneurs love the Park Circle community, one of North Charleston’s trendiest neighborhoods in North Charleston. “It’s amazing to see how much this area has changed and been brought back to life. Buyers love the unique characteristics that make up this community. The list of things to do, whether it’s day or night, is one of the things that makes this area so attractive. It’s an area where you’re sure to find lots of friendly locals providing a warm welcome.”
Townhome and condos
The popularity of “lock and leave living” coupled with attractive price points has resulted in Dorchester County having a surge in new townhomes and condos. Smith said there are several of these communities that are realizing active sales.
“Mallard Crossing in the Knightsville area of Summerville, Allston Place on the north side and McKewn near Wescott Plantation off Dorchester Road are all popular townhome communities,” he said.
D.R. Horton’s townhomes in Mallard Crossing has large townhomes – up to 2,4000 square feet, priced from $250,000 to $270,000. Alston Place near Alston Middle School offers three-bedroom homes from $180,000 to $200,000, and new construction McKewn townhomes are 1,900 square feet and priced at $240,000.
“There’s also a new townhouse product located in the heart of Mixson at Park Circle across from the Mixson Market,” Coleman-Lee said. “They have two-car garages, private balconies and tons of top-of-the-line features. They range in size from 2,200 to 2,500 square feet and start at $340,000.”
Further out
“With Volvo coming to the Lowcountry, I am having more and more clients express an interest in selling their home in the more populated areas of the Lowcountry to move toward Harleyville, Ridgeville, and Holly Hill,” said Dea Cann of RE/MAX FullSail. “These buyers are looking for a quaint lifestyle of a smaller town. In the mist of this pandemic, we are still selling homes. We are having virtual showings, we are Facetiming, and having virtual open houses in order to keep our clients and communities safe.”
These rural areas normally host town Easter egg hunts, have farmers' markets and other annual events. St. George’s Town Park is a picturesque place, as is its Parler Avenue with Lourie Theater, historic Klauber Building and the Archives and History Center.
Harleyville has nearly 700 residents and is approximately 20 miles from Summerville. Home prices here are lower and lifestyles are slower paced.
Cann’s listing at 179 E. Main Street in Harleyville is a 1931 Colonial historic home. On a one-acre lot, it was once used as a boarding house and includes original heart pine floors, wainscoting, ten masonry fireplaces and the original skeleton keys and locks. It has been updated with modern wiring and plumbing, lists for $305,000 and has a separate 240-foot structure with heat and air.
“The rural areas of Dorchester County remain rural, but it may not be long before that changes,” Smith said.
Until then, some buyers opt for this more relaxed setting.
“Many buyers are attracted to these more rural areas,” Coleman-Lee added. “They like being in an area they consider to be more peaceful and serene with less stress, less traffic and bigger lot sizes, yet still close enough to a larger town. These buyers are willing to make the tradeoff of a little longer commute to work to be able to enjoy the lifestyle of a more rural community.”
