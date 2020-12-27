The CARES Act, the larger federal pandemic relief package approved earlier this year, included a special $300 income tax deduction for charitable donations that could be claimed by any taxpayer — no itemizing required.

The latest, $900 billion coronavirus relief package was smaller than the CARES Act but allows married couples to deduct twice as much, $600, for charitable giving without itemizing. Single taxpayers can deduct $300 again, but the newly approved deductions can only be claimed for charitable gifts made after the first of January.

So, waiting until New Year's Day to make monetary donations to qualifying tax-exempt organizations can make some of those donations tax-deductible, and that can make it easier to give, or to give more.

While deductions are an afterthought for many people who make charitable donations, they do allow those monetary gifts to go further. That's good news, because we are in a time of great need, and those who have not suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic — but who will get a second round of federal relief payments all the same — are in an unusual position to help.

Consider that the federal government has not only given people money but also a tax incentive to give some of that money away. Most adults received $1,200 through the CARES Act with another $600 coming from the latest relief package if it's signed by the president.

I wrote about the CARES Act charitable deduction rule around Thanksgiving, and I'll recap that and explain how the provisions in the new relief bill are different. The new relief bill was pending as I wrote this.

The CARES Act created an above-the-line income tax deduction for up to $300 in 2020 charitable donations. That's $300 per return, not per person, so a married couple filing jointly could deduct no more than $300.

The new relief bill created another $300 above-the-line deduction, this time for monetary charitable gifts made in 2021. In a key change, both spouses in a married couple filing jointly could claim the deduction, for a total of $600.

An above-the-line deduction means people can deduct an amount from their taxable income in addition to claiming the standard federal income tax deduction. The majority of people — nearly 90 percent — claim the standard deduction because it's worth more to them than itemizing.

So, with the combination of the two relief packages, a married couple could donate $900 this year and just $300 would be tax-deductible, or they could donate $300 this year and $600 on New Year's Day and it would all be tax deductible. The difference would be between $100 and $200 in tax savings, depending on their income level.

South Carolina income taxes are based on federal tax returns, so reducing federally taxable income in most cases also reduces state income tax bills. A middle-income earner who donates $300 to charity and claims the deduction would save, I estimate, $57 on their state and federal income taxes, while a high earner could save $87.

That means donating $300 actually costs less than $300, considering the reduction in income taxes. Most people could donate $350 and it would still cost them less than $300, considering the tax benefits.

Of course, people can always give more, and many do, regardless of the potential tax benefits.