Patriots Belichick Technology Football

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might use his tablet to tune in to Volvo's online app during Sunday's Super Bowl. The automaker is giving three S60 sedans to those who take a virtual test drive. AP/Charles Krupa

Ho hum — Tom Brady in another Super Bowl.

Those seeking real viewing excitement on Sunday won't be tuning in to the NFL championship game. Their eyes will be glued, instead, to Volvo's online app.

At least that's what the automaker, which builds its all-new S60 sedan at a $1.1 billion plant just up the road from Charleston, is hoping.

Volvo is giving away three S60 subscriptions via its Care by Volvo leasing program to a trio of people who take virtual test drives on the manufacturer's S60LongestDrive.com website. Game rules can also be found on the site.

It's not as easy at it sounds. Once players log in from a mobile device, they must keep their eyes on the car. When the game detects a player has looked away — such as to catch a glimpse of the game or grab a beer from the fridge — the ride is over.

+1 
Volvo S60 (copy)

Volvo builds its redesigned S60 sedan at a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. The automaker is set to give three of them away. File/Provided
We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


While people can enter the contest multiple times during the Super Bowl, only the three longest drives out of all eligible submissions will win the grand prize.

"We feel that this approach is better than just running a television commercial," said Bob Jacobs, the automaker's vice president of marketing. "It brings more  excitement and engagement to our fans."

As for the Super Bowl, S60 seekers can just record it on your DVR. That way they can fast-forward through the game to get to the commercials.

Reach David Wren at 843-937-5550 or on Twitter at @David_Wren_

Tags