Ho hum — Tom Brady in another Super Bowl.
Those seeking real viewing excitement on Sunday won't be tuning in to the NFL championship game. Their eyes will be glued, instead, to Volvo's online app.
At least that's what the automaker, which builds its all-new S60 sedan at a $1.1 billion plant just up the road from Charleston, is hoping.
Volvo is giving away three S60 subscriptions via its Care by Volvo leasing program to a trio of people who take virtual test drives on the manufacturer's S60LongestDrive.com website. Game rules can also be found on the site.
It's not as easy at it sounds. Once players log in from a mobile device, they must keep their eyes on the car. When the game detects a player has looked away — such as to catch a glimpse of the game or grab a beer from the fridge — the ride is over.
While people can enter the contest multiple times during the Super Bowl, only the three longest drives out of all eligible submissions will win the grand prize.
"We feel that this approach is better than just running a television commercial," said Bob Jacobs, the automaker's vice president of marketing. "It brings more excitement and engagement to our fans."
As for the Super Bowl, S60 seekers can just record it on your DVR. That way they can fast-forward through the game to get to the commercials.