Dominion's SC electric settlement calls for rates to rise 1.46%

Dominion Energy and a state agency have settled a contested case over the company's request to increase its electricity rates in South Carolina.

The deal, struck after six months of private negotiations, was announced July 3.

Under the terms of the settlement with the S.C Office of Regulatory Staff, the utility will power bills for residential customers in the Palmetto State will rise by 1.46 percent effective Sept. 1, or about $1.81 a month for a typical household. It's expected will generate a net $35.6 million in annual revenue.

The increase on small business customers is 1.08 percent.

The Richmond, Va.-based company also agreed to not seek another electric rate increase in South Carolina before July 1, 2023, "absent unforeseen extraordinary economic or financial conditions that may include changes in corporate tax rates."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

In addition, the energy giant is committing up to $30 million in shareholder funds to help vulnerable and economically distressed customers.

The settlement still requires approval by the S.C. Public Service Commission.

The increase was the first for Dominion since its acquisition of South Carolina Electric & Gas in early 2019 after the Cayce-based utility was hobbled by the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant.

"We're pleased to support the filed settlement and move forward," said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. "We're focused on continuing to provide exceptional value and reliability to our customers, meet 100 percent of our merger commitments, and promote the future prosperity of South Carolina."