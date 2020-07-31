Dominion's CEO hints the upcoming electricity rate hike will be less than 10 percent

Dominion Energy provided a clue Friday about the size of the electric rate increase the utility will ask South Carolina's utility regulators to approve later this year.

During a quarterly earnings call with analysts, Dominion's CEO Tom Farrell said the company will ask to raise people's monthly power bills in the Palmetto State somewhere between 1 percent and 9 percent.

He did not give a specific figure, but said the request to state regulators would include a "single-digit percentage rate increase."

Dominion, which is based in Virginia, took over S.C. Electric & Gas in 2019, and assumed control of SCE&G's roughly 734,000 electric ratepayers in South Carolina.

Dominion has planned to file a rate hike request with the S.C. Public Service Commission for months. It was supposed to start that process in April, but it held off because of the the COVID-19 pandemic.

The details of Dominion's rate hike request is now expected to be released on Aug. 14, according to a letter the company filed with the PSC earlier this month.

The increase would affect electric customers throughout Dominion's service territory in South Carolina, which includes most of the homes and businesses in Charleston and Columbia.

Many ratepayers are already frustrated with their monthly power bills from Dominion. A lot of people are still angry about the PSC's decision in late 2018 that allowed Dominion to charge customers another $2.3 billion for two unfinished nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County.

That abandoned energy project is the reason that Dominion was able to assume control of SCE&G and its parent company SCANA Corp. SCE&G was the primary owner of the failed nuclear project, and the company's future was thrown into doubt when the project was cancelled three years ago.

The upcoming rate hike request will be the first time Dominion's leadership will ask to raise people's power bills since that takeover.

If successful, it would be the first time in 8 years that ratepayers will see their power bills increase significantly for something other than the unfinished nuclear project.