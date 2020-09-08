Dominion wants to make $178M more per year. Here's what SC customers could pay for.

Dominion Energy's customers in South Carolina could pay an extra $178 million per year to cover storm damage, power plant upgrades, tree trimming expenses, power line improvements and incentive packages for the utility's employees.

Last month, the company filed a request with the the S.C. Public Service Commission asking to increase the monthly power bills for its roughly 753,000 customers by 7.7 percent.

The case marks the first attempt by Dominion to boost its income in South Carolina.

The Virginia-based company took over S.C. Electric & Gas, and its parent company, SCANA Corp., early last year. As part of that takeover, Dominion inherited everything from SCE&G, including the opportunity to profit off of investments that were made over the past eight years.

Former SCE&G ratepayers saw their power bills increase several times since 2012. But all of that extra money went toward the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, which SCE&G abandoned in mid-2017.

As a result, Dominion's customers have not had their bills adjusted to cover the operating costs of the utility for nearly a decade.

Dominion's attorneys argue electric customers owe the company for roughly $3.2 billion that was spent on their behalf over the past eight years. Dominion also wants customers to pay for future tree trimming work, storm response and power plant maintenance in advance.

Late last week, the company provided more detail on the various aspects of those requests. Here's a breakdown of what Dominion wants customers to start paying for by March of next year.

Powering SC's growth

As South Carolina's population swelled over the past eight years, so to has the number of homes and businesses in Dominion's service territory. Between 2012 and 2020, more than 80,000 new electrical meters were added in places around Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Beaufort and Charleston.

With that growth came investments in the transformers, substations and power lines carrying electricity to ratepayers in those areas.

That's why the utility is asking to be paid for the $2.1 billion that SCE&G and Dominion dumped into the system over the past eight years.

Keller Kissam, president of electric operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina, pointed to several major projects that were installed in recent years and are now benefiting growing communities in the Midlands and the Lowcountry.

He highlighted two major transmission projects that upgraded the power lines running to around Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Beaufort and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Those projects required crews to lay mats over coastal wetlands, replace wooden poles with steel structures and pull wires over several rivers, including the Wando and the Cooper.

Dominion also wants to be compensated for the 376 miles of electrical lines that SCE&G built to transport electricity out of Fairfield County and toward the coast. That project, which cost roughly $47 million, was initially intended to carry power from the two now-abandoned nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer.

Dominion customers, Kissam said, should still pay for that project because the lines are useful to the utility and many of the upgrades would have been needed even without the two unfinished nuclear reactors.

Surging storms

SCE&G and Dominion spent tens of millions of dollars responding to hurricanes and other natural disasters that struck South Carolina over the past eight years.

But customers have yet to pay for all of that. By the end of June, Dominion had racked up $43.9 million in expenses from those destructive weather events that have yet to be passed on to customers.

Matthew, Irma, Florence, Michael and Dorian all wreaked some level of havoc on the electrical system — downing trees, breaking wires and splitting utility poles. Linemen were called out in dangerous conditions to restore power each time, and Kissam said the utility's record shows they succeeded.

As Dorian paralleled the coast in 2019, its 85-mph winds knocked out power to roughly 279,000 Dominion customers. But the utility got power restored to all of those people in less than three days, Kissam said.

If that track record is to continue, Kissam said the utility needs to be paid for its past work. It wants to spread out the remaining storm costs over five years with customers paying $8.8 million annually.

Dominion also asked the PSC to charge customers an extra $9.8 million annually over the next five years to cover storms that have yet to strike the state. That additional request is based on the average cost from storm damage between 2014 and 2019.

Taming the trees

Since 2012, crews hired by SCE&G and Dominion have spent tens of millions of dollars each year trimming limbs, spraying herbicides and cutting dead trees.

Last year alone, Dominion spent more than $24 million performing that work. It ensures that the utility's power lines aren't overgrown and vulnerable during hurricanes, tornadoes and other storms.

"Vegetation management plays a critical role in resiliency as well as reliability," Kissam said. "Where rights-of-way have been poorly maintained, the likelihood of damage in a major storm is greater. Restoring service afterwards is slower, more difficult and much more dangerous to our crews."

Moving forward, Dominion wants to be paid for the tree trimming and herbicide spraying based on projections of how much it intends to spend each year.

That's why the utility asked the PSC to approve a plan that will allow it to collect an additional $3.5 million annually over the next five years. That will be on top of the $24 million per year it is already spending on contractors, bucket trucks and helicopters with swinging saw blades.

Kissam said the change is needed to provide "more efficient planning and staffing."

An energy transition

Over the past decade, a growing number of coal-fired stations have been shut down throughout the country. At the same time, gas-fired plants have proliferated as the production of natural gas surged and prices fell.

SCE&G was not immune to that business trend. In recent years, the utility shuttered a coal-fired power plant in Colleton County and it retrofitted several other units near Aiken, Irmo and Orangeburg to burn natural gas.

Now, Dominion wants customers to pay for the $878 million that was required for that energy transition.

Those large investments, Kissam said, have allowed Dominion's customers to benefit from the lower fuel costs related to natural gas.

But the retrofitted plants cost a significant amount of money to keep in operation as well. That's why Dominion also asked for an extra $10 million annually over the next seven years to maintain the turbines at its various power plants.

The utility already receives roughly $18.5 million per year to pay for repairs and upkeep to its turbines, but Kissam said those costs are increasing because Dominion now uses its gas-fired stations more frequently than its remaining coal-fired power plants.

Communicating company goals

Dominion currently has roughly 3,500 employees in South Carolina, and an undisclosed number of those individuals are eligible for incentive pay from the company.

The utility made it clear last week it expects customers to pay for those incentive packages, but officials with the utility refused to detail how many people were currently collecting that type of compensation or how much it might cost ratepayers in total.

Rhonda O'Banion, a spokeswoman for Dominion, said the incentive deals were approved by a committee on Dominion Energy's board of directors, but she said the company is not in the habit of disclosing all of that information.

Regina Elbert, Dominion's vice president of human resources, told the Public Service Commission last week that many utilities offer incentive programs to retain employees, stay competitive and make sure the company is meeting its stated goals. She emphasized that all of the incentive packages that were offered were reasonable expenses for the utility.

"An entity of this size and scope needs organized programs for communicating its priorities and motivating employees to accomplish them," Elbert said. "Our incentive programs give employees a direct stake in achieving the Company’s goals and are an especially effective way to get employees to recognize and embrace these goals."

Passing on the cost of such incentives, however, could meet resistance from the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency.

ORS recently argued against similar pay given out by Duke Energy, South Carolina's other major investor-owned electric utility.

The PSC ultimately blocked some of the compensation that went to Duke's four highest paid executives, but the regulatory panel allowed the rest of the company's incentive pay to be covered by South Carolina ratepayers.