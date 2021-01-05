Dominion isn't folding under political pressure. But its rate hike still faces challenges

Dominion Energy has asked state utility regulators to raise the power bills for its South Carolina customers, and the company now faces a backlash for its proposal to charge ratepayers an extra $178 million per year.

Late last year, Gov. Henry McMaster sent Dominion's top executive in South Carolina a letter arguing the utility should drop its rate hike request as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Dominion made it clear that it intends to proceed with the rate case, which could increase the monthly power bills for roughly 753,000 homes and businesses in the state.

But that doesn't mean the company automatically gets what it wants. The political pressure didn't work, but Dominion still faces legal challenges in its attempt to raise its power rates by 7.7 percent.

Environmental groups, large manufacturing companies and two state agencies are in the process of picking apart the rate hike request from Dominion, which acquired S.C. Electric & Gas two years ago this month.

Some of those groups are taking issue with very specific costs Dominion is asking to pass on to ratepayers, like the millions of dollars it spent on its aging coal-fired power plants or the transmission lines that were built to carry electricity from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

But other groups want to take even bigger bites out of Dominion's request.

The Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency, wants to slash Dominion's request so a utility customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see their bills increase by only a penny.

And the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs, which also advocates on behalf of power customers, hired an expert witness to argue Dominion doesn't deserve to increase electricity rates at all.

Dominion says it needs the extra money to cover tree trimming expenses, storm damage costs, power plant upgrades and power line improvements that were made over the past eight years.

Robert Blue, the new president and CEO of Dominion Energy, told Wall Street analysts in November the utility's rate hike proposal "fairly reflects" those investments.

But that's not up to the company to decide. The seven utility regulators on the S.C. Public Service Commission will be the ones to determine how much Dominion can charge its power customers.

Those regulators, who act as judges in utility cases, will oversee several days of hearings starting Tuesday where they will listen in as to the attorneys for Dominion and the other groups face off.

Here's a breakdown of some major issues that are likely to come up during the contentious hearings.

Playing with the margins

As an investor-owned utility, Dominion is guaranteed some amount of profit to help pay off the interest and to compensate its shareholders.

Dominion wants a return of 10.25 percent, arguing it needs that gap to attract investors.

But the Office of Regulatory Staff is attempting to save power customers money by cutting into that profit margin. The utility watchdog agency wants to cap Dominion's so-called return on equity at 8.9 percent, and officials estimate that change alone could save ratepayers roughly $65 million per year.

The attorneys for ORS argue the lower profit margin won't hurt Dominion since the company benefits from historically low interest rates right now, and they say that margin will still allow Dominion to find willing investors.

This isn't the first time that ORS advocated for a lower profit margin for a major electric utility in South Carolina. It did the same thing in two recent rate cases submitted by Duke Energy, which supplies power to parts of the Pee Dee and the Upstate.

Still, Dominion is likely to push back hard on the issue. The utility's profit margin helps to decide the amount of money the company can return to investors in the form of quarterly dividends.

Luxury or necessity?

Another part of Dominion's request that is under scrutiny is the money the utility is trying to collect for power line improvements tied to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

SCE&G, the predecessor to Dominion, spent more than $322 million upgrading its electrical grid to better handle the power that was going to be produced by the two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Those reactors were never finished. SCE&G gave up on the construction effort in July 2017, and used the project's abandonment as a tax write-off.

Dominion's attorneys then convinced South Carolina's utility regulators in 2018 to charge power customers another $2.3 billion for the useless reactors. The utility wanted to lump the power line upgrades in with the costs of the unfinished reactors at that time, but the PSC told Dominion to ask for that reimbursement later.

That's what the company is doing now.

The upgraded lines may not be handling electricity from the two unfinished reactors, but Dominion's executives say the lines are being used and some of the improvements would have been needed in the future regardless.

The S.C. Energy Users Committee, an organization made up of large manufacturing companies and other industrial electric customers, disagrees. It is pushing to have the cost of those power line upgrades tossed out.

None of the upgrades would have been made had SCE&G not embarked on the V.C. Summer expansion project, the group argued. And any benefit customers are getting from the improvements is "marginal at best," the group said.

"These transmission assets appears to be more of a luxury than a necessity," a witness for the Energy Users Committee told the PSC.

Financial performance

Another way ORS is trying to slim down Dominion's rate hike proposal is by cutting out costs tied to the company's employee compensation programs.

Dominion has roughly 3,500 workers in South Carolina, and all of them are eligible for incentive compensation based on various goals that are laid out for them by the company.

But ORS wants to prevent Dominion from passing on any compensation costs that are tied to the "financial performance" of the company.

Ratepayers should not be on the hook for employee incentives that reward people for increasing the utility's profits, the office argued. Otherwise, it creates a incentive for Dominion's employees to squeeze as much as they can out of utility customers.

ORS also wants to eliminate half the costs associated with the salaries and benefits for Dominion's four highest paid executives.

Dominion argued the money it gives to its employees mirrors the compensation at other utility companies, and it said it needed the incentive packages to stay competitive in the industry.

But that didn't sway ORS. With the changes the state agency proposed, customers could save more than $6.7 million per year.

Storm damage costs

There's no denying that Dominion's utility system in South Carolina was repeatedly battered by hurricanes and other powerful storms over the past eight years.

As part of its rate request, Dominion wants to recoup roughly $43.9 million that was spent on cleanup costs since 2012. And it proposed spreading those costs out over five years.

ORS agreed with those expenses being passed on to customers, but it is trying to limit the impact on customers monthly bills when it comes to paying Dominion for the storm-recovery efforts.

The state agency is doing that by pushing back on Dominion's plan to charge customers in advance for weather-related damage.

Dominion's attorneys asked the PSC to charge ratepayers an extra $9.8 million starting in 2021. The utility said it planned to set that money aside to pay for storms that have yet to strike the state.

ORS officials say that is too much for customers to pay in advance. Instead, the utility watchdog agency wants the PSC to cap the amount Dominion can collect for future storms to $5 million per year.

And they don't believe the special fund should be able to accumulate more than $100 million in ratepayer money.