Dominion Energy wants to increase power bills by 7.7%. Customers can weigh in this week.

Dominion Energy, the new owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, wants to raise people's power bills by 7.7 percent starting next year, and the utility's electric customers will get a chance to sound off on that proposed rate hike this week.

South Carolina's utility regulators on the Public Service Commission scheduled three virtual hearings this week to allow Dominion's roughly 753,000 electric ratepayers in the state to voice their opinions.

The first of those hearings will be at 6 p.m. Monday, and two more will be held at the same time on Tuesday and Thursday.

How to participate in the hearings Dominion Energy customers can participate in the hearings in several ways. Anyone can watch the live stream of the hearings at https://www.scetv.org/live/public-service-commission Dominion Energy customers can also pre-register to testify either over the phone or through video. To sign up, Dominion customers will need to call 803‐896‐5133 and provide their name, address, phone number and email address. They will also be required to specify which of the three hearings they wish to speak at.

The online hearings will include South Carolina's seven utility regulators, attorneys from Dominion and representatives from the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency.

But the sessions are primarily intended to give utility customers the ability to weigh in on Dominion's plan, which would allow the power company to collect an extra $178 million per year.

In South Carolina, investor-owned electric utilities are allowed to operate monopolies. They are given set territories. That means customers don't have a choice in which company they buy power from.

But that's why the PSC exists.

Dominion can't raise people's power bills without the approval of the state's seven utility regulators, and these types of regulatory cases come down to whether Dominion can show the money it is asking for is beneficial to its customers.

This is the first time that Dominion, one of the largest investor-owned power providers in the country, is asking to raise people's monthly bills in South Carolina. The company took over SCE&G in 2019 after the cancellation of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Dominion's ratepayers will pay $2.3 billion for that abandoned nuclear project over the next two decades as a result of an earlier ruling by the PSC. But the current rate case does not include any costs for the unfinished nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

Instead, the case is focused on money that SCE&G and Dominion spent on tree trimming, electrical line upgrades, storm damage costs, power plant upkeep and employee compensation over the past eight years.

Dominion's request would raise the average residential customer's bill from $126 per month to roughly $138 per month. That's based on the average customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.

The final hearings in the rate case, where the utility commissioners serve as judges, will be held in January. And if Dominion is allowed to raise people's power bills it will happen next year.