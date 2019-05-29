Dominion Energy will permanently shut its Summerville customer service center and move it to its larger North Charleston location, the company said Wednesday.
The closing takes effect July 26, when the office at 108 N. Cedar St. will be relocated to 4481 Leeds Place West.
The utility said declining foot traffic, employee attrition and "a continued commitment to operational and cost efficiencies led to the decision to consolidate these offices."
Operations employees will continue to work at the Summerville site after the customer service functions are moved.
“While we continue to identify opportunities for efficiency, meeting the needs of our customers remains a top priority,” said Sam Dozier, Dominion Energy South Carolina’s vice president of customer service. “We continue to invest in technology in order to connect with our customers in ways that are convenient for them.”
Ratepayers who don't use the company's online services can still pay their bills in person at four authorized locations inside Walmart stores in and around Summerville: at 1317 N. Main St.; 1616 Central Ave.; 10635 Dorchester Road; and 9880 Dorchester Road.
Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy acquired the customer service offices when it bought SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas earlier this year.
The company's Palmetto State franchise is now part of its Southeast Energy Group. The utility recently began phasing out the SCE&G brand by replacing it with "Dominion Energy South Carolina" on bills and other correspondence.
The new owner's name and logo is being gradually added to other company assets, including employee uniforms, hardhats and about 2,000 vehicles.