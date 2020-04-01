You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Dominion Energy seeks to postpone SC electric rate case amid coronavirus response

  • Updated
Dominion line crew summerville.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Dominion Energy, the new owner of S.C. Electric & Gas, is postponing their request to change ratepayers monthly power bills amid the coronavirus pandemic. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Dominion Energy, the new owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, is planning to postpone its plan to change its ratepayers monthly power bills due to the coronavirus pandemic and slumping economy.

Dominion, one of the country's largest power providers, was expecting to file a new rate case with South Carolina's utility regulators on the Public Service Commission by May, likely asking to hike up the cost of electricity.  

But with the public health crisis gripping the state, the Virginia-based energy giant sent a letter to the PSC on Wednesday asking to delay that utility case until early August.

Check back for updates. This story is developing. 

Reach Andrew Brown at 843-708-1830 or follow him on Twitter @andy_ed_brown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News