Dominion Energy seeks to postpone SC electric rate case amid coronavirus response

Dominion Energy, the new owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, is planning to postpone its plan to change its ratepayers monthly power bills due to the coronavirus pandemic and slumping economy.
Dominion, one of the country's largest power providers, was expecting to file a new rate case with South Carolina's utility regulators on the Public Service Commission by May, likely asking to hike up the cost of electricity.
But with the public health crisis gripping the state, the Virginia-based energy giant sent a letter to the PSC on Wednesday asking to delay that utility case until early August.
