Dominion Energy installing new gas line along Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant

Dominion Energy is preparing to install a new gas line along a major roadway in Mount Pleasant, potentially expanding the number of natural gas customers the utility has in the area.

The construction of the gas line along Mathis Ferry Road, which parallels U.S. Highway 17, could require some single lane closures during segments of the project.

But Paul Fischer, a spokesman for Dominion, said most of the work requiring those closures will take place at night between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In total, the new gas line will stretch roughly four miles along Mathis Ferry Road and stretches of Wingo Way and Bowman Road, Fischer said. The work is expected to be completed between April and June of this year, he said.

The project will follow an existing right of way along that roadway.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The new line will carry natural gas to roughly 30 commercial properties along the route, Fischer said. All of those businesses are already electric customers with Dominion, Fischer said, but the line will now give them the option of choosing natural gas. The line could also potentially serve existing residential customers in the area, he said.

"As growth continues across the Lowcountry, so does the demand for clean, reliable and affordable energy," Fischer said.

Unlike other parts of the country, most utility customers in South Carolina rely on electricity to heat their homes. But Fischer said the extension of the new gas line will offer some customers in Mount Pleasant the option to use natural gas instead.

"Natural gas can increase the value, efficiency and comfort of our customers’ homes and businesses," Fischer said. "Natural gas provides warmer heat than other fuel sources, replenishes hot water faster and typically costs less than alternative fuel sources such as propane, without the hassle of having to refill tanks."