Dominion Energy announced Wednesday that it would pledge $2.5 million to Charleston's International African American Museum, one of the single largest donations the company has given in its history.
In addition to that sum, which will go toward the construction and design of the museum, the Virginia-based utility will give another $25,000 to fund 1,000 museum memberships for locals.
The memberships will go to people served by the Charleston Promise Neighborhood, an organization that provides educational programs for children and families in underserved areas of the peninsula.
Dominion's head of South Carolina operations, Rodney Blevins, announced the donation at the future museum site Wednesday morning. Museum officials plan to break ground there sometime in October and are hoping to secure approval for a construction contract from City Council next month.
The waterfront lot next to the Charleston Maritime Center was once a section of Gadsden's Wharf, a site where tens of thousands of enslaved people arrived in Charleston.
Earlier this month, the museum's CEO and president, Michael Boulware Moore, announced that he would resign from his position in early August, just a couple months before the project's anticipated groundbreaking.
Though the former marketing executive said he plans to return to work in the private sector, Moore said he doesn't know where he will go next after leaving the museum post, which he has held since 2016.
Moore, a Boston native, compared the museum's fundraising to Boston's annual marathon and the final months of securing donations to the race's last major incline, nicknamed "Heartbreak Hill."
"This gets us over our fundraising 'Heartbreak Hill,'" Moore said Wednesday of Dominion's pledge.
In January, Dominion purchased South Carolina Electric & Gas from Cayce-based SCANA Corp. About four months later, the company rebranded the utility as Dominion Energy South Carolina.
As part of its increased presence in the Palmetto State, Dominion said it would donate at least another $1 million a year over the next five years to South Carolina nonprofits. This gift is in addition to that commitment and marks one of the largest one-time pledges in the company's history, Blevins said.